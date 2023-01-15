Finxeed Wraps up a Successful Southeast Asia Digital Transformation Summit (SEADTS) 2023 in Ho Chi Minh

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam–(Newsfile Corp. – January 12, 2023) – Finxeed hosted the 2nd edition of Southeast Asia Digital Transformation Summit (SEADTS) 2023 – Ho Chi Minh, connected over 1000 attendees both in-person and virtually, and was an ideal meeting point for the global and local Vietnamese Web 3.0 community.

SEADTS 2023 Ho Chi Minh put together an incredible lineup of innovators, and speakers to form a panel to discuss forging reputation in Web 3.0 and DeFi. Panelists for the summit included Mr. Dinh Tran – Head of the Fintech Application Department of Vietnam Blockchain Association; Mr. Cris D. Tran – Chief Strategy of Onus Chain; Mr. Rene Bernard – First President of Access Blockchain Association and Mr. John Kiew – BD Representative of Certik.

From left: Truong Thi Thu Nga – Moderator of the panel, Mr. Dinh Tran – Head of the Fintech Application Department of Vietnam Blockchain Association; Mr. Cris D. Tran – Chief Strategy of Onus Chain; Mr. Rene Bernard – First President of Access Blockchain Association and Mr. John Kiew – BD Representative of Certik.

“Digital trust will be one of the most important things in the coming years, blockchain needs to build digital trust. Building digital trust goes beyond audit and cybersecurity. Digital trust in finance, blockchain, and Web 3.0 should be built for a new future and new investors to create a more secure and safe atmosphere.” Mr. Dinh Tran – Head of the Fintech Application Department of Vietnam Blockchain Association stated.

Mr. Cris D. Tran, Chief Strategy of Onus Chain said: “People love Web 3.0 because it has no centralized power and is non-centrally operated, but that is exactly how we move away from trust. We are talking about a perfectly ideal situation where everyone trusts each other, but it only takes a few bad actors to ruin everything. We need to incorporate supervision, governance, reporting, and compliance while retaining the efficiencies of decentralized component. The impact of whoever can collect this kind of information early and as effectively will end up being a tech giant when Web 3.0 businesses become mainstream.”

“For trust or reputation in central bodies, we have auditors for decades; for decentralized body we have companies like Certik; for individual trust and reputation in Web 3.0 we can rely on the web of trust. The inventor of PGP, Phil Zimmermann invented the web of trust, widely used in cybersecurity, where one person can vouch for another with digital signature algorithms,” highlighted by Rene Bernard, First President of Access Association.

“The awareness level of communities is important, that’s why a security scoring system on a real-time basis, algorithmic, AI-driven, computed by liquidity, volatility, and social sentiment is important.” John Kiew, Business Development of Certik mentioned.

In line with the summit theme, Finxeed took the chance to launch one of its key initiatives, STOT. It is the world’s first certified digital asset prop firm, as the key initiative to further empowerment of trust within the blockchain community. STOT will be a platform for traders to learn, share and grow their trading skills and strategies and gain their credibility scoring profile in the decentralized society.

The past decade of big tech and Web 2.0 social media platforms have slowly shifted our perspectives on building an online presence. Web 2.0 products have enabled us to establish fleeting, disposable digital personas that can be changed or deleted as we – and society – move on with the times. As such misinformation is more present and accessible than ever, and “truth” and “trust” are no longer objective in the eyes of all consumers.

To create stronger reputation signals in this newest iteration of the web, we’re going to need to build off the benefits of the previous versions of the web and leverage the coordination abilities that come from an uncensorable, highly available, and ubiquitous database. We need to align technology with the ethics and value we as a society hold dear as well as to reward participation and holds accountability through immutability and reputation.

About Southeast Asia Digital Transformation Summit 2022

SEADTS 2022 brings together different stakeholders of the digital transformation ecosystem, covering new age technology developers, enterprise solution providers, adopters, policy makers, knowledge partners and think tanks on one platform to analyse and discuss the roadmap of digital transformation in the near future.

About Finxeed

Founded in 2022, Finxeed is a decentralized credibility scoring platform powered by a group of experienced professionals from the fields of finance, technology, and marketing. Finxeed’s team specialises in creating cutting-edge solutions for the digitised world. The company is also backed by leading venture capitalists and angel investors who share the vision of creating a trust network through big data to enhance trust, transparency, and security in a decentralized society.

By combining on-chain footprint data collection systems, decentralized credibility scoring, and supervisory technology, Finxeed will build a trust-centric environment that spans the entire blockchain industry vertical, leading the wave in provenance, authenticity, and credibility in Web 3.0 technologies.

