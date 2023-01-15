Fluitron Installs First Domestically-Built Hydrogen Dispenser in Faridabad, India

Innovative project is a significant milestone in acceleration of hydrogen technology development in India

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fluitron LLC, an established developer and manufacturer of industrial-grade gas compression systems, has successfully completed the manufacturing, testing, installation and PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization) approval for the first domestically-built hydrogen dispenser in India. This project and its successful introduction is a significant milestone in acceleration of hydrogen technology development in India.

This dispenser, which is capable of filling tanks at 350 bar pressure, features two nozzles for light and heavy-duty vehicles and a third nozzle for the future addition of 700 bar hydrogen dispensing. It also integrates a cascading system and pre-cooling protocols specified through international codes and standards.

India currently relies heavily on coal and other fossil fuels for electricity generation. Combined with the fact that India is expected to be the world’s most populous country by 2030 (1), an energy crisis is looming. Hydrogen offers several advantages over traditional fuels when it comes to addressing the issue. It produces fewer emissions than fossil fuels while still providing a reliable source of power on demand. It is also relatively inexpensive when compared to other fuel sources like natural gas or nuclear power plants. In addition, it can be easily transported over long distances due to its low weight and high energy density. This makes it ideal for areas with limited infrastructure or access to energy sources.

“Hydrogen has the potential to revolutionize how India meets its growing energy needs while simultaneously promoting sustainability and reducing emissions,” said Tom Joseph, Vice President of Business Development at Fluitron LLC. “For more than a decade, Fluitron has provided customers with engineered, customized hydrogen technology solutions for energy storage and use in diverse markets. This investment in hydrogen technology helps ensure that India’s economy continues to grow while improving environmental quality and public health.”

About Fluitron

Fluitron is a global leader in precision technology for clean energy. With over 45 years of experience, Fluitron has grown to become a trusted partner for industrial gas compression technologies. Setting the bar in creating equipment that safely handles hydrogen and other specialized gases, Fluitron has the expertise to deliver the technology critical to your mission. For more information, www.fluitron.com.

