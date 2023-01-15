FRMO Corp. Announces Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results and Conference Call

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FRMO Corp. (the “Company” or “FRMO”) (OTC Pink: FRMO) today reported its financial results for the 2023 second quarter ended November 30, 2022 and the resignation of director Allan Kornfeld effective December 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights

FRMO’s total book value as of November 30, 2022 was $443.4 million ($10.07 per share on a fully diluted basis), including $219.4 million of non-controlling interests. Book value for the same period, excluding the non-controlling interests was $224.1 million ($5.09 per share). This compares with total book value at the prior fiscal year end on May 31, 2022 of $314.3 million ($7.14 per share), including $132.9 million of non-controlling interests. Book value for the same period, excluding the non-controlling interests was $181.4 million ($4.12 per share). Current assets, comprised primarily of cash and equivalents and equity securities, amounted to $341.0 million as of November 30, 2022, and $223.8 million as of May 31, 2022. Total liabilities were $34.1 million as of November 30, 2022, and $23.9 million as of May 31, 2022, comprised primarily of securities sold, not yet purchased and deferred taxes.

For the three months ended November 30, 2022, FRMO’s net income attributable to the Company rose to $34,869,175, or $0.79 per share, compared to $(350,323) or $(0.01) per share, a year earlier.

For the six months ended November 30, 2022, the net income was $42,347,847 ($0.96 per diluted share) compared to $610,394 ($0.01 per diluted share) in 2021.

For the three months ended November 30, 2022, FRMO’s net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities net of taxes was $12,839,570 ($0.29 per diluted share) compared to $2,911,793 ($0.07 per diluted share) for the three months ended November 30, 2021.

For the six months ended November 30, 2022, FRMO’s net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities net of taxes was $12,936,735 ($0.29 per diluted share) compared to $4,214,794 ($0.10 per diluted share) for the six months ended November 30, 2021.

Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities net of taxes is a measure not based on GAAP and is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in “Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this release.

Valuation of securities and cryptocurrencies are subject to change after November 30, 2022. The market value of several securities and cryptocurrencies might have changed substantially since that date. We look forward to finding new ways to expand our cryptocurrency mining operations.

As of November 30, 2022 and May 31, 2022, the Company held a 21.83% and 21.88% equity interest in Horizon Kinetics Hard Assets LLC (“HKHA”), a company formed by Horizon Kinetics LLC and certain officers, principal stockholders, and directors of FRMO Corp. (“the Company”). Due to the common control and ownership between HKHA and the Company’s principal stockholders and directors, HKHA has been consolidated within the Company’s financial statements. The noncontrolling interest of 78.17% and 78.12% in HKHA has been eliminated from results of operations for the periods ended November 30, 2022 and May 31, 2022.

Further details are available in the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months and six months ended November 30, 2022. These statements have been filed on the OTC Markets Group Disclosure and News Services, which may be accessed at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings. These documents are also available on the FRMO website at www.frmocorp.com.

Recognition and Appreciation of Distinguished Service by Allan Kornfeld

The FRMO Board of Directors formally acknowledges and extends its profound appreciation to Allan Kornfeld and thanks him for his judgement, wise counsel, and insight that have greatly contributed to the ongoing success of FRMO. Mr. Kornfeld’s resignation was effective December 31, 2022.

Conference Call

Murray Stahl, Chairman and CEO, and Steven Bregman, President and CFO, will host a webinar on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Please join us for the FRMO 2023 Second Quarter Conference Call on Jan 17, 2023 4:15 PM EST at:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2241268020166198622

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. Replay information will be available the following day on our website. Only questions submitted to [email protected] before 1:00 p.m. on the day of the webinar will be considered.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) November 30, May 31, 2022 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,105 $ 33,289 Equity securities, at fair value 302,092 187,386 Other current assets 2,771 3,083 Total Current Assets 340,969 223,758 Investment in limited partnerships and other equity investments, at fair value 104,960 82,630 Investments in securities exchanges 4,815 4,815 Other assets 2,021 2,177 Investment in Horizon Kinetics LLC 14,563 14,702 Participation in Horizon Kinetics LLC revenue stream 10,200 10,200 Total Assets $ 477,528 $ 338,282 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Securities sold, not yet purchased $ 1,751 $ 2,573 Other current liabilities 225 212 Total Current Liabilities 1,976 2,785 Deferred Tax Liability 31,457 20,470 Mortgage payable 684 700 Total Liabilities 34,117 23,955 Stockholders’ Equity: Stockholders’ Equity Attributable to the Company 224,063 181,409 Noncontrolling interests 219,348 132,919 Total Stockholders’ Equity 443,410 314,327 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 477,528 $ 338,282 (Components may not sum to totals due to rounding)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (amounts in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, November 30, November 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue: Fees $ 796 $ 1,192 $ 1,557 $ 2,309 Equity earnings (loss) from limited partnerships and limited liability companies 904 47 808 (916 ) Unrealized gains from investments 19,937 1,810 21,424 4,352 Other 483 216 2,899 432 Total revenue before unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities 22,120 3,265 26,688 6,177 Unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities 84,759 (15,100 ) 114,430 (22,178 ) Total Revenue 106,880 (11,834 ) 141,118 (16,001 ) Total Expenses 707 391 1,172 699 Income (loss) from Operations before Provision for Income Taxes 106,173 (12,225 ) 139,946 (16,700 ) Provision for Income Taxes 9,484 64 11,744 1,883 Net Income (Loss) 96,689 (12,289 ) 128,202 (18,583 ) Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 61,820 (11,939 ) 85,854 (19,193 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to FRMO Corporation $ 34,869 $ (350 ) $ 42,348 $ 610 Diluted Net Income (Loss) per Common Share $ 0.79 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.96 $ 0.01 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 44,020,968 44,015,748 44,019,366 44,014,256 Diluted 44,020,968 44,015,748 44,031,771 44,033,213 (Components may not sum to totals due to rounding)

About FRMO Corp.

FRMO Corp. invests in and receives revenues based upon consulting and advisory fee interests in the asset management sector.

FRMO had 44,022,781 shares of common stock outstanding as of November 30, 2022.

For more information, visit our website at www.frmocorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, the general economics of the financial industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market.

Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports as filed on our website www.frmocorp.com and on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings.

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities is net income attributable to the Company exclusive of unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities, net of tax. Net income attributable to the Company is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities.

Management uses net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities, along with other measures, to gauge the Company’s performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities, which may vary significantly between periods. Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities is provided as supplemental information, and is not a substitute for net income attributable to the Company and does not reflect the Company’s overall profitability.

The following table reconciles the net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities to net income attributable to the Company for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30, 2022 November 30, 2021 November 30, 2022 November 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Amount Diluted

earnings

per

common

share Amount Diluted

earnings

per

common

share Amount Diluted

earnings

per

common

share Amount Diluted

earnings

per

common

share (000’s except per common share amounts and percentages) Net Income Attributable to the Company Excluding the Effect of Unrealized Gain (Loss) from Equity Securities and Diluted Earnings per Common Share Reconciliation: Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ 34,869 $ 0.79 $ (350 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 42,348 $ 0.96 $ 610 $ 0.01 Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities 84,759 (15,100 ) 114,430 (22,178 ) Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities attributable to noncontrolling interests 61,571 (12,168 ) 83,732 (19,643 ) Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities attributable to the Company 23,188 (2,932 ) 30,698 (2,535 ) Tax benefit on unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities attributable to the company (1,158 ) (330 ) (1,287 ) (1,069 ) Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities attributable to the Company, net of taxes 22,030 $ 0.50 (3,262 ) $ (0.07 ) 29,411 $ 0.67 (3,604 ) $ (0.08 ) Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities $ 12,839 $ 0.29 $ 2,912 $ 0.07 $ 12,937 $ 0.29 $ 4,214 $ 0.10 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 44,020,968 44,015,748 44,031,771 44,033,213 (Earnings per share components may not sum to totals due to rounding)

