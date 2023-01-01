G1 Therapeutics to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced that on January 11, 2023, at 1:30 PM PST, G1’s Chief Executive Officer Jack Bailey will provide a corporate presentation during the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

The webcast of the event will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of http://www.g1therapeutics.com.

About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company’s first commercial product, COSELA® (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline and is executing a tumor-agnostic development plan evaluating trilaciclib in a variety of solid tumors, including colorectal, breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics® and the G1 Therapeutics logo and COSELA® and the COSELA logo are trademarks of G1 Therapeutics, Inc

Contacts:
Will Roberts
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
919-907-1944
[email protected]

