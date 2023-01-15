Global business events leader Trescon ropes in Naveen Bharadwaj as its Group CEO

Dubai/Bengaluru, Jan 10, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Global business events organizer and consulting firm Trescon has appointed renowned industry professional Naveen Bharadwaj as its Group CEO to lead Trescon and its associated business entities such as World Blockchain Summit (WBS) – the world’s longest running blockchain summit series; IIFF – India’s premier international furniture and interior fair; and Demandify ? a B2B demand generation and media vertical assisting in scaling marketing campaigns and strategies for technology companies globally. Naveen will focus on growing Trescon?s current business events in the emerging tech space such as blockchain, fintech, metaverse, AI, data and cybersecurity into new markets while also conceptualizing and launching new business lines on priority.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Naveen to the Trescon family. His successful experience and extensive knowledge from the tech and events industries will help accelerate our growth in international markets like the Middle East, Africa, APAC, Europe and the Americas. We will also work together on launching new business lines as part of Trescon?s Vision2025 which will be championed by Naveen and me, with the support of our management team,” said Mohammed Saleem, Founding Chairman of Trescon.

A computer science engineer by qualification with a passion for marketing, sales, partnerships, events and public speaking, Naveen joins Trescon with over 15 years of experience in strategy, divisional leadership, strategic partnerships, new market development, and full-cycle event management. He held various challenging roles during his career that includes serving as Chief Growth Officer at Spire Solutions – a leading cybersecurity company in the Middle East and Africa region; and Director of Events & Partnerships for French business Naseba where his events were endorsed by several National Leaders.

Speaking about his appointment, Naveen said, “I am excited and honoured to be given the opportunity to lead a highly talented team of 250+ from Trescon, WBS, Demandify and IIFF. Our collective goal is to ensure the success of our Vision2025 by helping colleagues unleash their potential, elevating our brand, penetrating new markets, and building alternate revenue streams that supplement our existing set up and address prevalent challenges in the various markets/sectors we operate in.”

Trescon’s Vision2025 challenges the events industry?s status quo and focuses on growing both brand and business by building internal capacity to launch new businesses outside of the events space. It’s conceptualized by Chairman Mohammed Saleem and Group CEO Naveen Bharadwaj, and spearheaded by a special task force of Vice Chairman Mithun Shetty, Managing Director Swarnavo Roy, COO Anil Kumar, Group CMO Madhukar Dudda, Group CSO Sanjiv Singh, CPO Vijay Walter, and CMO Sharath Ravi.

About Trescon

Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provides a wide range of business services to a diversified client base. With a deep understanding of the realities and requirements of the growth markets we operate in – we strive to deliver innovative and high-quality business platforms for our clients.

