MHI Thermal Systems Adds ZTL Series to Its Lineup of Household Room Air Conditioners for Overseas Markets

TOKYO, Jan 10, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has added the new ZTL Series to its lineup of household room air conditioners for overseas markets, and the mass production of small capacity models (1.5kW~5.0kW) for the European and Turkish markets has begun. The mass production of the large capacity models (6.3kW~7.1kW) and the units for the Australian and the New Zealand’s markets is to follow. MHI Thermal Systems is aiming to build on its rich product lineup, including existing models, to further enhance its brand image and expand its market share.

ZTL Series (Small Capacity Model)

The ZTL Series comprises a lineup of seven types to accommodate a range of connecting capacities, from small capacity 1.5kW types to large capacity 7.1kW models. For the models planned to be sold in Europe and Turkey when used in combination with the dedicated Smart M-Air app can be controlled and monitored with a smartphone or tablet. The app also offers other convenient features such as allowing users to check their electricity consumption, and an alarm which will notify users if they leave their home without turning off the air conditioner.

Furthermore, the remote control has been newly developed for the ZTL series which has many features such as updated buttons, improved useability, as well as a backlight function that illuminates the display when a button is pressed, which provides ease of use in dark rooms. From the new remote the temperature can be set in intervals of half a degree Celsius compared to the current remote which uses full degrees. The new remote control allows the user to have precise control over the room temperature according to their preference.

The indoor unit of the ZTL Series is the same as the luxury (ZSX Series) and standard (ZS Series) models popular in overseas markets, featuring a rounded, stylish Italian design from the design firm Tensa based in Milano, Italy. These are units that will complement many types of home interiors.

Going forward, MHI Thermal Systems will continue to offer optimal thermal solutions built on technology and product development focused on the individual consumer, and sales and follow-up service for air conditioners, in order to flexibly meet the varied needs of overseas markets.

