GroupBy Inc. To Attend NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show

SaaS-based eCommerce Company Showcasing Next-Gen Product Discovery Demo at NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GroupBy Inc., a SaaS-based B2C and B2B eCommerce product discovery technology leader, announces today that it will be attending NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show from January 15th to 17th. The company’s Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Discovery AI is revolutionizing eCommerce and empowering retailers to focus on retailing. GroupBy’s search and recommendations platform democratizes AI, reducing time spent on search tuning and instead enables retailers to focus on high value activities such as expanding their catalog through marketplace offerings or monetization strategies that increase bottom line revenue.

To showcase the power of its composable Product Discovery Platform, GroupBy will be presenting customer successes and results via a technology demo. Those interested should stop by the Google Booth (#5607) to view the demo and speak with GroupBy experts.

Held in New York City, NRF 2023 unites members of the world’s largest retail trade association for a weekend of breakthrough discoveries and top-notch networking. This year’s conference features over 1,000 exhibitors and extensive educational programming, including more than 350 speakers and 175 Exhibitor Big Ideas and Partner Perspective sessions.

“We’re excited to participate in NRF 2023 alongside so many incredible commerce leaders—especially our partner, Google,” says GroupBy CEO Roland Gossage. “This is such an impactful conference. We’re looking forward to connecting with peers and colleagues to discuss digital innovation in the industry and how we can leverage the latest technology to improve customers’ experiences.”

To reserve a time to meet with GroupBy’s experts or learn more about their conference plans, interested attendees can visit www.groupbyinc.com/resources/event/nrf-2023.

About GroupBy Inc.

GroupBy’s cloud-native SaaS technology powers the world’s most relevant and highly converting eCommerce websites. Our composable Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Discovery AI, provides industry-leading features for data enrichment, search, recommendations, navigation, personalization, merchandising and search analytics. GroupBy’s next-generation search and recommendations platform creates seamless eCommerce experiences optimized for your business outcomes, including revenue, margin, and profit. We excel with complex, large-scale B2B configurations and in dynamic, high volume B2C scenarios. Founded in 2013, GroupBy is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and has offices in Austin, Texas.

