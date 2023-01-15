Strategy5000 Announces Copy Trading Account for Investors

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – January 14, 2023) – Strategy5000, a leading provider of investment management services, is proud to announce the launch of its copy trading account for investors. The new account allows investors to copy the trades of top performing traders, reducing the time and effort required to manage their own investments.

The copy trading account is designed for both novice and experienced investors, providing them with a simple and efficient way to access the financial markets. The account is fully customizable, allowing investors to select the traders they want to copy, and set their own risk tolerance levels.

The account also offers a variety of tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions, including real-time market data, analytics, and educational materials. Additionally, the account is fully transparent, providing investors with a clear view of all trades made by the traders they are copying.

“We are thrilled to offer our clients this new and innovative way to invest,” said John Richards, CEO of Strategy5000. “Copy trading is a great way for investors to access the financial markets without the need for extensive market knowledge or experience.”

The copy trading account is now available to all Strategy5000 clients. To learn more about the account and start copying trades today, visit the company’s website at www.strategy5000.com.

Contact:

John Richards

CEO, Strategy5000

+447417468697

www.strategy5000.com

[email protected]

This press release is intended for informational purposes only. The information contained herein is not intended to be a substitute for professional advice.

