Harris Williams Advises Prima Solutions on its Sale to Total Specific Solutions

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Prima Solutions on its sale to Total Specific Solutions (TSS), a subsidiary of Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI; Topicus) and part of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU; Constellation). Prima Solutions is a leading European insurtech company that helps insurance professionals transform existing legacy systems and streamline core business processes, thereby speeding up their digital transformation. The transaction was led by Julien Oussadon and Luke Clifford of the Harris Williams Technology Group.

“Prima Solutions’ leadership position in France, blue-chip customer base, strong recurring revenue growth and cloud-based solutions were key to attracting interest from a variety of strategic partners. We’re excited to see Prima Solutions’ growth continue into the next phase as part of TSS,” said Julien Oussadon, a managing director at Harris Williams.

Hugues Delannoy, founder and president of Prima Solutions, added, “Harris Williams provided exceptional advice and support at every stage of the transaction and has been pivotal to its success. I am very excited for the future of Prima Solutions as we partner with TSS and continue our mission to digitally transform the French insurance industry.”

Prima Solutions designs software for insurance professionals, covering all business processes in the non-life, health, protection and mortgage insurance verticals. The group serves more than 50 customers and works with a global network of partners. It helps insurance companies go digital and manage their operations more efficiently through a highly configurable, modular, and cloud-based software suite.

TSS is the leading provider of IT business solutions and consists of independent business units that deliver products and services to their specific vertical market segments. This market expertise is based on decades of experience. TSS is part of Constellation, a public company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange.

Topicus is a leading pan-European provider of vertical market software and vertical market platforms to clients in public and private sector markets. Operating and investing in countries and markets across Europe with long-term growth potential, Topicus acquires, builds, and manages leading software companies providing specialized, mission-critical, and high-impact software solutions that address the particular needs of customers.

Constellation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CSU.” Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

Harris Williams is a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services. Clients worldwide rely on us to help unlock value in their business and turn ambitious goals into reality. We approach every engagement with boundless collaboration, pooling expertise and relationships across industries and geographies to uncover the unique story of each company.

Technology is ubiquitous in today’s global economy, with most sectors and industries rapidly adopting software and data solutions as companies seek to increase competitiveness and enhance productivity. Led by seasoned and passionate professionals with strong vertical and horizontal experience, the Harris Williams Technology Group partners with both growth capital and private equity investors as well as company leaders around the globe. Our clients rely on us to navigate the ever-evolving technology M&A landscape and help them turn ambitious goals into reality. Our Technology Group has deep expertise across application and vertical software as well as technology and data services.

