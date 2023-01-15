The NRP Group Breaks Ground on 324-Unit Mixed-Income Apartment Community in Dallas-Fort Worth

The development will bring vital housing options to one of the fastest-growing cities in Texas as renters continue to battle surging rents and limited supply

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The NRP Group, a vertically integrated, award-winning developer, builder and manager of multifamily housing, has officially broken ground on ‘Ascent at Mountain Creek’ – a 324-unit mixed-income multifamily community located just 15 minutes outside of downtown Dallas. Fifty percent of the units will be reserved for individuals and families earning 80% or less than the Area Median Income.





Located at 4868 S. Merrifield Road, Ascent at Mountain Creek will comprise 14 three-story, wood-frame residential buildings offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. As a result of the increased resident demand for larger units to accommodate growing work-from-home preferences, den floor plans for one- and two-bedroom units will also be available. In-unit features will include quartz countertops, backlit mirrors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities will include a resort-style pool, dog park, fitness center and resident lounge that can double as workspace for remote workers.

“There is a crucial need for mixed-income communities like Ascent at Mountain Creek in the City of Dallas where many residents are being priced out of the rapidly growing market,” said Kyle Hines, Assistant Director for the Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization. “Housing demand throughout the region has caused significant price increases in the City and we are actively developing more affordable housing options using all available tools and resources to meet our current and future residents’ needs. We are pleased to see this project move forward and look forward to working closely with The NRP Group to bring this development to fruition.”

Located at the intersection of Highway 408 and 1-20, Ascent at Mountain Creek will offer residents easy access to bustling downtown Dallas and is in close proximity to ample retail and dining options. The community is also surrounded by rolling hills, lush forests, and hiking trails, a rarity in the Dallas-Fort Worth market, with Mountain Creek Lake less than 10 miles south. Residents will also be a 10-minute drive from a variety of healthcare, grocery, retail, and recreational offerings, including Methodist Charlton Medical Center, Target, Home Depot, Epic Waters Waterpark, Grand Oaks Golf Club, and more.

Within Ascent at Mountain Creek’s immediate vicinity is a host of employment opportunities for working professionals. Mountain Creek Business Park, a 450-acre industrial park, is home to a wide range of reputable companies, including Nestle, Ulta Beauty, and Chewy, among others. The community is also a short distance away from Dallas Baptist University, complete with 4,480 enrolled students and 132 full-time employees.

“Dallas-Fort Worth continues to experience surging population growth, making Texas one of the leading states in the country in terms of net migration. The influx of new residents migrating to the area is causing high demand for a limited supply of apartments in the DFW market. As a result, apartment rents are quickly skyrocketing to rates that are infeasible for most individuals, especially those who are in the ‘missing middle’ income bracket,” said Alena Savera, Vice President of Development at The NRP Group. “We are excited to bring this housing development to the market and work alongside the City of Dallas to provide working-class families and individuals housing, as well as the opportunity to enjoy the natural beauty of the Mountain Creek region of Dallas.”

Early lease-up of the community is expected to occur in October 2023, with a completion date slated for September 2024.

About The NRP Group

The NRP Group is a vertically integrated developer, owner, builder, and manager of best-in-class multifamily housing. Since its founding in 1994, NRP has developed more than 50,000 apartment homes, and currently manages over 26,000 residential units. The company utilizes the entire breadth of its in- house capabilities to fulfill its mission: creating exceptional rental communities for individuals and families, regardless of income. Through its disciplined approach to vetting opportunities, NRP has established a track record of delivering impressive returns for investors. The company’s formidable size and depth of talent provides the experience and infrastructure necessary to execute developments of varying degrees of complexity and scope in both urban-infill and suburban locations, including market rate, affordable, and senior housing.

The NRP Group has been named the 2021 NMHC #3 Top Multifamily Builder in the U.S. and #5 Top Multifamily Developer, and Affordable Housing Finance has named The NRP Group #2 Top Affordable Housing Developer. The NRP Group is a winner of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Multifamily Pillars of the Industry award for “Builder of the Year” and a three-time recipient of the “Development Firm of the Year.” For additional information, please visit https://www.nrpgroup.com/.

