Honda: Production, Sales and Export Results for December, 2022

TOKYO, Jan 31, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of December 2022.

World Production

Calendar Year of 2022

– Production in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 4 years

– Production outside Japan: 4th consecutive year of YOY decrease

– Worldwide production: 4th consecutive year of YOY decrease

December 2022

– Production in Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 2 months

– Production outside Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease

– Worldwide production: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease

Sales in the Japanese Market

Calendar Year of 2022

Total sales in Japan: 4th consecutive year of YOY decrease

New vehicle registrations: 6th consecutive year of YOY decrease

Sales of mini-vehicles: 4th consecutive year of YOY decrease

December 2022

Total sales in Japan: 4th consecutive month of YOY increase

New vehicle registrations: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase

Sales of mini-vehicles: 4th consecutive month of YOY increase

Exports from Japan

Calendar Year of 2022

Total exports from Japan: 1st YOY increase in 4 years

December 2022

Total exports from Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease

For more information, visit https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2023/c230130eng.html

