Mazda Production and Sales Results for December 2022 and for January through December 2022

TOKYO, Jan 31, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for December 2022 and for January through December 2022 are summarized below.

I. Production

1. Domestic Production

(1) December 2022

Mazda’s domestic production volume in December 2022 decreased 20.2% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

Domestic production of key models in December 2022

CX-5:27,541 units

(down 30.4% year on year)

MAZDA3:8,172 units

(down 15.7%)

CX-9:6,700 units

(down 1.9%)

(2) January through December 2022

Mazda’s total domestic production volume in the period from January through December 2022 decreased 0.1% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in the period from January through December 2022]

CX-5:353,926 units

(up 9.6% year on year)

MAZDA3:77,449 units

(down 23.6%)

CX-9:59,264 units

(up 6.0%)

2. Overseas Production

(1) December 2022

Mazda’s overseas production volume in December 2022 increased 38.5% year on year, reflecting increased production of passenger vehicles.

Overseas production of key models in December 2022

CX-30:9,251 units

(up 47.2% year on year)

MAZDA3:6,582 units

(down 0.1%)

MAZDA2:4,384 units

(up 40.7%)

(2) January through December 2022

Mazda’s total overseas production volume in the period from January through December 2022 increased 5.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

Overseas production of key models in the period from January through December 2022

CX-30:121,274 units

(up 3.9% year on year)

MAZDA3:91,012 units

(down 16.9%)

MAZDA2:62,268 units

(up 42.8%)

II. Domestic Sales

(1) December 2022

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in December 2022 decreased 14.0% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.6% (down 1.0 points year on year), with a 1.9% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.3 points) and a 3.5% total market share (down 0.7 points).

Domestic sales of key models in December 2022

CX-5:1,796 units

(down 44.8% year on year)

MAZDA2:1,570 units

(down 32.6%)

CX-60:1,296 units

(2) January through December 2022

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in the period from January through December 2022 increased 2.6% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 5.1% (up 0.6 points year on year), with a 1.8% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points) and a 3.8% total market share (up 0.3 points).

Domestic sales of key models in the period from January through December 2022

CX-5:31,394 units

(up 40.1% year on year)

MAZDA2:24,448 units

(down 0.9%)

CX-30:16,168 units

(down 16.4%)

III. Exports

(1) December 2022

Mazda’s export volume in December 2022 decreased 23.6% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America and Europe.

Exports of key models in December 2022

CX-5:28,474 units

(down 24.7 % year on year)

MAZDA3:7,200 units

(down 45.1%)

CX-9:6,160 units

(down 33.6%)

(2) January through December 2022

Mazda’s export volume in the period from January through December 2022 decreased 1.8% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America and Oceania.

Exports of key models in the period from January through December 2022

CX-5:320,126 units

(up7.1% year on year)

MAZDA3:62,779 units

(down 30.1%)

CX-9:58,723 units

(up 6.0%)

IV. Global Sales

(1) December 2022

Mazda’s global sales volume in December 2022 increased 6.0% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S., Europe and other regions.

Global sales of key models in December 2022

CX-5:30,540 units

(up 8.4% year on year)

MAZDA3:15,494 units

(down 13.7%)

CX-30:12,716 units

(down 29.0%)

(2) January through December 2022

Mazda’s global sales volume in the period from January through December 2022 decreased 13.3% year on year due to decreased sales in the U.S., China, Europe and other regions.

Global sales of key models in the period from January through December 2022

CX-5:365,135 units

(down 4.4% year on year)

MAZDA3:173,619 units

(down 26.0%)

CX-30:172,057 units

(down 22.7%)

– Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).

– Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

– All information in this press release is as of the date of the publicity. Any update after that is not reflected.

