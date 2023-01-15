HPE (Aruba) Positioned as a Leader for 17 Years Running in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and WLAN Infrastructure Report

Aruba also positioned among the three highest-scoring vendors in all five Use Cases of the Enterprise Wired and WLAN Infrastructure Critical Capabilities Report

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that yet again, HPE (Aruba) has been positioned in the Leaders Quadrant in Gartner Inc.’s latest “Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure.” 1 Additionally, in the Gartner companion report “Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure,” Aruba scored among the three highest scoring vendors across all five Use Cases, with the highest scores achieved for Remote Branch Office and WLAN-Only Refresh/New Build Use Cases.

A complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure is available here and the Critical Capabilities report is available here.

For customers looking to accelerate digital transformation projects, replace older infrastructure and enhance their network security posture, Aruba was evaluated and recognized as a Magic Quadrant Leader for both the Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. We believe this recognition demonstrates the strength of the AI-powered Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) architecture, which includes:

Aruba Central, our industry-leading cloud-native solution for unified wired, wireless, and SD-WAN management

An extensive portfolio of Wi-Fi 6 and 6E Certified APs and intelligent switches for data center, campus, branch, and remote work environments

Secure Zero Trust and SASE solutions that extend from the cloud to the campus to the home

Built-in network and security AIOps features that leverage a large and diversified data lake to enhance the user experience while driving up IT efficiency and network performance

Flexible Network as a Service acquisition, deployment and management models that provide customers the agility to achieve innovative business results within their time, resource and budget constraints

In the companion Critical Capabilities report, Gartner positioned Aruba among the three highest-scoring vendors for each of the following five Use Cases: Unified Wired and WLAN Access, Hands-Off NetOps, Remote Branch Office, Wired-Only Refresh/New Build, and WLAN-Only Refresh/New Build.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Gartner as a Leader for the 17th time in enterprise wired and wireless LAN infrastructure, and are thrilled with the results of the Critical Capabilities report,” said David Hughes, chief product and technology officer for Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. “We believe our track record of innovation and commitment to customers is why we continue to be recognized as a Leader, which leads to enterprises recognizing the business benefits of Aruba’s AI-powered solutions and NaaS model for delivering long-term value.”

Earlier this year, Gartner also recognized HPE (Aruba) as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN, 2 marking the fifth year in a row that HPE (Aruba) has been positioned in the Leaders Quadrant.

Additional Resources

1Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, By Mike Toussaint, Tim Zimmerman, Christian Canales, Published 21 December 2022.



2Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN, Jonathan Forest, Andrew Lerner, Karen Brown and Naresh Singh. Published 13 September 2022.

Gartner disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Aruba’s 17 years of placement includes HPE (Aruba) in the Magic Quadrant for Wired & Wireless LAN Infrastructure from 2015-2022 (8 years), Aruba Networks in the same Magic Quadrant from 2012-2014 (3 years) and in the Magic Quadrant for Wireless LAN Infrastructure from 2006-2011 (6 years).

The SD-WAN Magic Quadrant report was previously known as Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure. HPE acquired Silver Peak in 2020. Silver Peak was recognized as a Leader in the 2018, 2019, and 2020 reports and again in 2021 as part of HPE.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is the global leader in secure, intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions that use AI to automate the network, while harnessing data to drive powerful business outcomes. With Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) and as-a-service options as part of the HPE GreenLake family, Aruba takes a cloud-native approach to helping customers meet their connectivity, security, and financial requirements across campus, branch, data center, and remote worker environments, covering all aspects of wired, wireless LAN, and wide area networking (WAN).

To learn more, visit Aruba at www.arubanetworks.com. For real-time news updates, follow Aruba on Twitter and Facebook, and for the latest technical discussions on mobility and Aruba products, visit the Airheads Community at community.arubanetworks.com.

Contacts

Kathleen Keith



Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company



+1 707-529-4507



[email protected]