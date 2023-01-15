US Alliance Group, Inc. Announces Chief of Staff Promotions to All 6 Department Vice Presidents At 2022’s Annual Gather ‘Round the Tree Christmas Celebration

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ACH—US Alliance Group, Inc (USAG), revolutionizing the payment processing industry, on December 9th, 2022, announced Chief of Staff Promotions to all 6 members of the leadership team at 2022’s annual end-of-year Christmas celebration.

Fadi Cheikha (CEO of USAG) announced his decision to create a brand-new leadership position for the first time ever at US Alliance Group Inc. After setting forth the task of graduating from Harvard Business School’s leadership course, all 6 department Vice Presidents conquered the challenge and were appointed new and well-deserved Chief of Staff positions. Each leader assumed their role of Chief on January 1st, 2023.

Fadi Cheikha, with his wife Kim, was honored to introduce the new Chiefs of USAG:

With her hard work, creativity, and persistence, Lisa Poyner has climbed the ladder from assistant to the CEO, VP of administration, to Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). Cheikha explains, “With her drive and tenacious spirit, there is no job too big for her.” Lisa adds, “I am honored to be recognized as a leader in this company. I find it extremely rewarding to work for a company that appreciates me and all its employees.”

With his unbelievable ability to gracefully adopt change over the last 15 years, Mark Davis takes ownership of the company’s success. From Vice President of Sales to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Mark Davis announces “I am thrilled and grateful for this opportunity. None of this would have been possible without the help and support of the entire company.”

Caroline Rutenbar has advanced from Vice President of Accounting to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of USAG. “She is a master of efficiency, she has empowered her team to greatness,” says Cheikha. Rutenbar remarks, “I’m honored to step into the role of CFO, alongside the colleagues I have gotten to know and work with over the past 8 years. I’m grateful that Fadi trusts me in this role and look forward to the continued growth of USAG.”

Sheri Mahoney was thrilled to take the challenge of furthering her education to earn her new position. From the director of Human resources to Vice President of Human Resources, to Chief People Officer (CPO) in only a few months, “Sheri is confident in her ability. She has transformed the HR department.” Cheikha boasts. Mahoney adds, “I am absolutely thrilled for the opportunity because of the incredible company culture that has been built over the years and the emphasis US Alliance Group places on valuing and caring for their employees.”

Over the last 24 years, Ryan McQuown has worked with Cheikha. From Technician to Vice President of Information Technology, to Chief Technology Officer (CTO), McQuown “has a love of new challenges and tackling them fearlessly.” Cheikha explains. McQuown adds, “as someone who really, more or less, grew up with this company, I never imagined being in this position. That being said, I am excited about the direction and leadership this team provides and where we are going as a company.”

Formerly the Vice President of Operations, Keri Preston, has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO). “She takes pride in everything she does, making sure everything is perfect. With exemplary effort, her attention to detail, productivity, and teamwork has developed an unbelievable team that believes in our vision. She continuously pushes our world up the hill, until every task is complete and every goal is met. It is without hesitation that Keri deserves this position more than anyone.” Preston says “It’s been an amazing 17 years with USAG.” The company looks forward to many more to come.

All-in-all, US Alliance Group Inc. is thrilled for its new chief officers team and is looking forward to what the future holds as the company grows and progresses with the help of its fearless leaders.

Contacts

Lisa Poyner, Chief Administrative Officer



949.888.4408 x1319



[email protected]