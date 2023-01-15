IEEE Introduces New Program for Free Access to AI Ethics and Governance Standards

Program Brings Socio-technical Standards Providing Guidance and Considerations to Aid the Development of Trustworthy AI to the Global Community

PISCATAWAY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIethics–IEEE, the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, and the IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA) announce the availability of a program that provides free access to global socio-technical standards in AI Ethics and Governance that provide guidance and considerations towards trustworthy AI.

Under the IEEE GET Program, selected standards are made available, free of charge, to encourage adoption and use of standards that contribute to advancing technology for humanity in key areas.

“The IEEE Standards Association and industry collaborators have taken a significant step toward supporting global AI literacy by creating this new program,” said Konstantinos Karachalios, Managing Director, IEEE SA. “We believe in this need so substantially that we intend to include additional approved socio-technical IEEE global standards in the oncoming years.”

By making available vital building blocks, the IEEE GET Program for AI Ethics and Governance Standards will help contribute to creating AI systems which are more trustworthy and further the goal of raising awareness and understanding of the importance of the AI ethics issues and how they can be addressed. The program can help AI developers incorporate human-centric design principles into their product roadmaps and organizational and governance structures, and to level up business processes such as procurement, marketing, and risk management.

“These steps taken by IEEE to offer an end-to-end level of access around the human-centric design of AI from principles to practice was a key reason why TÜV SÜD sees the IEEE as the natural collaborator for responsible innovation and functioning as the base community that enables realization worldwide,” said Dr. Andreas Hauser, CEO Digital Service at TÜV SÜD. “What makes it interesting is that the European Union’s Artificial Intelligence Act (EU AI Act) references many of the components that the IEEE makes available in this package. And, recognizing this, why TÜV SÜD sees a strategic advantage for those looking to demonstrate eventual compliance to human-centric regulatory measures or market pressures to leverage these IEEE standards and certifications.”

“Internationally operating organizations need internationally compliant AI Ethics and Governance standards,” said Dr. Eva-Marie Muller-Stuler, Partner, Ernst and Young. “AI Standards Literacy is an important facet to demonstrating compliance and encouraging ongoing trustworthy relationships with users. At Ernst and Young, we were involved in both the development of the IEEE standards and a big supporter of the certification program from the start. It supports our clients and stakeholders to achieve their aims as we move towards an ever more-responsible world.”

With support from the IEEE SA, industry sponsors and government, a number of IEEE standards are available for download at no cost through the IEEE GET Program. Access the new IEEE GET Program for AI Ethics Governance Standards on the IEEE Xplore Digital Library.

