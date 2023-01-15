SaNOtize Names John Sharp Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#newhire–SaNOtize Research and Development Corp. (“SaNOtize”) today announced the appointment of John Sharp as Chief Financial Officer. Sharp is a recognized leader in corporate finance, accounting, and strategy in the life sciences industry and joins SaNOtize at a key juncture in the company’s expansion. In his new role, Sharp will be responsible for overseeing the company’s financial growth as it commercializes its products in key markets around the world and continues to obtain private and public funds to further its development pipeline.

“We are very excited to welcome John, who comes to SaNOtize at a transformative time in the evolution of the company,” said SaNOtize CEO and co-founder Gilly Regev, PhD. “He brings expertise across multiple areas of finance, having secured nearly USD $400M in fundraising as well as managed mergers and acquisitions totaling more than USD $140M. His experience will be a great asset to SaNOtize at this important stage of expanded clinical trials and global commercialization.”

For more than 20 years, Sharp has built a reputation as a financial leader in life sciences with a strong track record of fundraising, including IPOs and follow-on offerings, as well as debt and project-based funding. With expertise in both in-license and out-license early- and mid-stage product candidates, his operational experience spans pre-clinical, clinical, and commercial companies. Prior to joining SaNOtize, Sharp held executive finance positions at PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, HUYA Bioscience International, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, and Sequenom. Sharp has a Bachelor of Science in business administration, with an emphasis in accounting, from San Diego State University and is a member of the Association of Bioscience Finance Officers.

“I’m thrilled to join the talented team at SaNOtize at a time when their Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray is commercially available in a growing number of markets around the world,” said Sharp. “I look forward to building additional funding streams—both public and private—to support the company’s robust development pipeline and helping it expand even further.”

About SaNOtize



SaNOtize Research & Development Corp. is a pharmaceutical company based in Vancouver, BC, commercializing the multi-faceted antimicrobial properties of a liquid producing nitric oxide. The company has developed and patented a Nitric Oxide Releasing Solution platform technology (NORS™) to treat and prevent upper respiratory and topical infections. For more information, visit www.SaNOtize.com. Follow us on social: LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Media

Sean Gjos



Vice President, Business Development



(778) 381-6306 | [email protected]