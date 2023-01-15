INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against ESS Tech, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GWH #GWHThe Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS Tech” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GWH) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. ESS Tech is the subject of a report published by Grizzly Research on December 7, 2022. According to the report, the Company’s partnership with Energy Storage Industries Asia Pacific (“ESI”) was not what it appeared to be. The report claims that ESI is a related party with no real staff, office, or ongoing business. The report adds that the Company concealed the fact that ESI was a de-facto subsidiary, not a true third party. Based on this news, shares of ESS Tech fell by more than 7.7% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm’s website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

