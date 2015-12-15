Judicial Innovations Welcomes 27 New Courts to its Online Payment Ticket Platform and Launches 24/7 Call Center

ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Judicial Innovations, a leading technology platform and provider of cloud-based software solutions for online traffic court resolution and probation management, today announced that it has added 27 new courts to its online ticket payment platform, in addition to launching a 24/7 call center.

The Company’s rapid expansion now includes the additions of Georgia courts in Odum, Duluth, Riverdale, Monroe, Newnan, Cowan, Warm Springs, Statesboro, Unicoi, Baldwin, Dallas, Warrenton, Sparta, Ashburn, Locust Grove, Hiram, Cecil, Auburn, Jasper, Johns Creek, Perry, Valdosta, Albany, Forest Park, and Ashburn, along with Jonesborough and Tusculum in Tennessee.

Jarrett Gorlin, CEO of Juridical Innovations, stated, “In 2022, we saw nearly a 70% increase in revenue for the third consecutive year. As evidenced by today’s news of adding 27 new courts to our platform, we continue to build atop recent momentum, expecting to better past results in the new year.

“Additionally, we believe customer service and ease of use are key drivers of our past success. As our business continues to scale, we wanted to ensure we maintained and enhanced all the service elements that have led to our aggressive adoption. With this, we have now launched a 7 days per week, 24-hour call center to help defendants pay their tickets. While our competitors boast IVR platforms, we believe that you shouldn’t have to press 20 buttons to finally speak to a real person. Our customer service-driven focus remains a continued driver of just why courts like those announced today continue to adopt Judicial Innovations as their online partner in helping manage and resolve their traffic court and probation caseloads.”

About Judicial Innovations

Judicial Innovations is an Atlanta-based technology company that provides cloud-based platforms for traffic court resolution, government payments, probation management, DUI schools and off-duty management. Backed by a team with over 100 years of direct court experience, Judicial Innovations provides government agencies with the tools they need to improve efficiencies – at no cost to them. The company was named one of the Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) in 2021. Learn more at www.judicialinnovations.com .

Media Contact: