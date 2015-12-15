Syncfusion to Exhibit Its Ecosystem of Solutions for Software Developers at NDC London 2023

Syncfusion experts will showcase their Blazor component library, .NET MAUI controls, and more from the recently released Essential Studio 2022 Vol. 4

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syncfusion, Inc. , the enterprise technology partner of choice, today announced that it will showcase its Blazor component library, .NET MAUI controls, document processing libraries, and more from its Essential Studio suite at the 2023 NDC London Conference , taking place January 25–27.

“NDC London is one of the most exciting events for software developers and the companies and technologies that support them,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “With our recent release of Essential Studio 2022 Vol. 4, our experts are looking forward to sharing many new and freshly-polished controls with conference attendees.”

Syncfusion Blazor component library

Over 80 Syncfusion Blazor components work with both Blazor server-side and client-side (Blazor WebAssembly) projects seamlessly. These highly customizable, easy-to-use components provide developers with a comprehensive set of tools to create dynamic, interactive web applications. Additionally, Syncfusion provides robust documentation and support resources to help developers learn and make the most of these feature-rich components. Blazor’s most popular components include DataGrid , Charts , Scheduler , PDF Viewer , and Word Processor .

Syncfusion .NET MAUI suite

Each Syncfusion .NET MAUI control was built from scratch using .NET MAUI to provide the feel of native controls. Developers can write code once and run it on iOS, Android, and macOS platforms. Syncfusion provides industry-leading, dedicated support for using these controls through its support system, public forum, live chat, and feedback portal. The suite’s most popular controls include DataGrid , Charts , ListView , and Scheduler .

Document processing libraries

Syncfusion’s document processing libraries enable developers’ .NET applications to read and write document files with only five lines of code. Syncfusion offers the .NET PDF Library , .NET Excel Library , .NET Word Library , and .NET PowerPoint Library .

Since its inception in Oslo in 2008, the NDC Conference has quickly become one of Europe’s largest conferences for .NET and Agile development, according to its site. Currently, NDC Conferences take place annually in multiple global locations, focus on all technologies relevant to developers, and feature some of the most well-known speakers in the industry. NDC London boasts five tracks, 115 conference sessions, and over 100 speakers.

Syncfusion experts will be displaying the company’s developer platform and multitude of tools and solutions at Booth 4 in the exhibit hall. For more information about Essential Studio, visit https://www.syncfusion.com/products/essential-studio .

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development and business intelligence, delivering an ecosystem of compatible developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software . Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has established itself as a trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications through its service-oriented approach. Syncfusion’s Essential Studio suite has expanded from one data grid at its launch in 2001, to over 1,700 controls for web, mobile, and desktop development. After nearly two decades of helping developers build business software with Essential Studio, the company channeled this expertise into its own line of enterprise products: Bold BI and Bold Reports for embedded business intelligence, data analysis, and visualization; BoldSign, an embeddable e-signing solution; and most recently, BoldDesk, a customer support platform. Today, Syncfusion has more than 29,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies, relying on Essential Studio and Bold products for their business success.

Ginger Reed

Syncfusion, Inc.,

Phone: +1 919.481.1974

E-mail: [email protected]