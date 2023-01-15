KBRA Releases Research – CMBS Loss Compendium Update: December 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases the December 2022 issue of the KBRA CMBS Loss Compendium, which provides base loss estimates for all KBRA-rated conduit transactions.

In this report and its accompanying spreadsheet, we provide insight into loss estimates for 308 outstanding KBRA-rated conduit transactions, of which 158 have been reviewed since the June 2022 edition of this publication. The compendium uses the following two metrics to present the loss figures: KBRA Lifetime Base Loss (KLBL), which represents our loss estimate for each transaction during its lifetime as a percent of its original balance; and KBRA Future Base Loss (KFBL), which represents potential future losses as a percent of outstanding deal balance as of the most recent rating action date.

As of December 2022, the average KLBL and average KFBL is 4.8% and 6%, respectively, compared to 5% and 5.5% in June 2022, and 5.1% and 5.6% in December 2021.

Click here to view the report.

