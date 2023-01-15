Socius Family Office – Announces Ron Tenhagen as Chief Investment Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Socius®, a leading independent Multi-Family-Office in South Florida, has welcomed Ron Tenhagen to the company as their Chief Investment Officer (CIO).

“Ron is an extremely talented CIO who is a perfect cultural fit at Socius Family Office and the firm’s ultra-high-net-worth clients in South Florida,” said Robert Konrad, founder and chairman, Socius. “Serving as the Director of Investments for over a decade at one of the largest and most respected Private Companies in Florida, Ron brings years of experience in portfolio management and investment underwriting. Ron will continue the development of our institutional quality investment platform and chair the Investment Committee at Socius. Our clients will benefit from Ron’s skill set, his commitment to excellence and his shared vision for the future of our firm. We’re excited to welcome him to the Socius Family.”

Ron has 19 years of experience as an institutional investor and is an expert in portfolio construction, asset allocation and alternative asset manager research. Prior to Socius, Ron was Director of Investments at JM Family Enterprises where he was responsible for managing significant pools of capital for corporate, insurance and retirement assets. Other notable attributes include being listed on the CIO “40 Under 40” list in 2017 by CIO Magazine. Prior to his work at JM Family Enterprises, he held positions at Wells Fargo and Wachovia, where he developed and managed model portfolios, and conducted research for the wealth advisory divisions. Ron received a bachelor’s degree in banking and finance from the University of North Florida.

As CIO of Socius, Ron will lead and continue building out the firm’s centralized investment platform, focusing on developing investment policy and creating bespoke investment solutions to meet the unique client needs of ultra-high-net-worth families. Ron will be based out of Socius’ new Palm Beach County office opening in Delray Beach, FL.

Socius is a partner-owned independent multi-family office, providing private wealth management, reporting across a family’s entire financial structure, balance sheet accounting and investment performance, liquidity & exit planning, oversight of tax strategies, access to private investments, risk management, private banking & personal accounting services, oversight of trust & legacy services and oversight of estate planning, philanthropy & family governance. The company has three offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Delray Beach, FL, and Sewickley, PA.

To learn more about Socius, visit: www.socius.com

