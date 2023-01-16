LBank Weekly Listing Report, 16th January 2023

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – January 17, 2023) – As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 16th January.

Project: FXS

Listing date: 16th January

Key words: LSD

Official Website: https://frax.finance/

About:

The Frax Protocol introduced the world to the concept of a cryptocurrency being partially backed by collateral and partially stabilized algorithmically. With the vision to create highly scalable, decentralized money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC.

Project: MEER

Listing date: 16th January

Key words: Public Chain, Listed on BKEX, Mainnet

Official Website: https://www.qitmeer.io/#/

About:

Qitmeer Network is committed to being the next-generation public blockchain network supporting Islamic finance, with a secure and stable underlying network using BlockDAG for data structure, and an efficient Layer2 eco-application layer with pluggable virtual machine system driven by MeerDAG consensus, providing open infrastructure services for Islamic finance ecosystem, ethical finance, and socially responsible investment, with a mission to promote financial inclusion and create social benefits. By innovating its consensus mechanism workload proof, it aims to provide new solutions to enhance financial inclusion.

Project: CNX

Listing date: 17th January

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, BSC

Official Website: https://cnxnetwork.org/

About:

DCNX Network is a worldwide blockchain technology network offering encrypted, interconnected and same interface-looking applications which are used the most in daily life to help people out. Recreating the most used applications in daily life, like recruitment or intermediary platforms, without the high fees and commissions that big online companies are currently asking from their users. This way, we create a portal of opportunities for people worldwide, all running on our own blockchain and currency.

Project: INTL

Listing date: 18th January

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, BSC

Official Website: https://intelly.tech

About:

Enhancing property development and real estate with the power of blockchain

Summary of Last Week’s Listings – 9th January 2023 to 15th January 2023

Name: LXRN

Weekly gain: 134%

Official Website: https://luxurion.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/lxrn/usdt

Name: JEN

Weekly gain: 71%

Official Website: http://jencoin.net/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/jen/usdt

Name: XML

Weekly gain: 159%

Official Website: https://www.xmile.io/#

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/xml/usdt

Name: CFC

Weekly gain: 41%

Official Website: http://www.cfcproject.com/index_e.html

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cfc/usdt

Name: RET

Weekly gain: 133%

Official Website: https://ret-project.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ret/usdt

Name: FLR

Weekly gain: 115%

Official Website: https://flare.network/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/flr/usdt

Name: VGX

Weekly gain: 33%

Official Website: https://www.investvoyager.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/vgx/usdt

Name: SHIK

Official Website: https://shikoku.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/shik/usdt

Name: D2T

Official Website: https://dash2trade.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/d2t/usdt

Weekly Listing Summary January 9 – January 15

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/151523_2dad5e9f1465cb0b_001full.jpg

