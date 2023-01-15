TekCore Launches New Features for TekTrack Package Tracking

TekCore introduces new consulting services to TekTrack Package Tracking

Summary: TekCore is a primary provider of package tracking solutions. Recently, the company has introduced new consulting services and features for their flagship product TekTrack.

Pasadena, Maryland–(Newsfile Corp. – January 17, 2023) – TekCore establishes itself as a main provider of Package Tracking Software solutions, is pleased to announce the release of new features for their flagship product, TekTrack. The latest release of TekTrack provides with powerful automation features and ease of use for inbound mail and parcel tracking, making receiving and delivering packages easier than ever. Todd Taylor, Sales Manager at TekCore express his views about the new development in his company.

“We are excited to introduce these new features for TekTrack, our goal is to help businesses streamline their inbound mail and parcel tracking process and these new features will make it even easier to do so.”

He further added,

“We understand that keeping up with today’s changing technology can be tough, our job is to make sure your business goals don’t get overrun by your engineering needs.”

With the new services, TekCore has started consulting for Fortune 500 companies and developing software solutions for businesses worldwide for over ten years. They offer services such as database design, internet/intranet applications, custom applications, mobile applications, performance analysis, project management, systems integration, and hardware design.

Consequently, to ensure the safety and security of the shipments, TekCore facilitates its clients with tips and tricks for properly preparing and packaging their items. Additionally, they offer ways to save money on packaging and shipping costs. They specialize in delivering scalable, secure, reliable, and stable software, that is language neutral and platform independent, with an ease of extensibility and maintenance, and with proper documentation and XML diagrams. They work closely with their customers to ensure customer satisfaction and deliver all their work in-house and on time.

About the Company – TekCore

TekCore is a premier provider of technology consulting and Package Tracking Software development services for businesses worldwide. With a decade of experience, they have built a reputation as a go-to provider for companies looking to stay ahead in the industry by implementing advanced technology solutions. Their team of engineers and developers specialize in developing software that is not only efficient, but also user-friendly, dependable, and secure.

For more information about TekTrack package tracking solutions or to schedule a consultation, visit: https://www.tekcore.com/

Media Details:

Company Name: TekCore

Client Name: Todd Taylor

Email: [email protected]

Number: 877.536.0123

Address: 4157 Mountain Road, Suite 201, Pasadena, MD 21122

Country: United States

Website: https://www.tekcore.com/

