Medical Properties Trust Announces That Pipeline Health Will Assume the Existing Terms of Its Los Angeles Hospital Master Lease

Lease Rate and Escalator Unchanged; MPT to Collect 100% of Rent Accrued During Bankruptcy

MPT Facilities and Related Capital Additions Vital to Go-Forward Operator Strategy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced that the assumption of its master lease of four Los Angeles area hospitals and two medical office buildings by Pipeline Health (“Pipeline”) has been approved as part of Pipeline’s successful confirmation of its plan of reorganization (the “Plan”), which provides for Pipeline’s exit from bankruptcy proceedings. The pre-bankruptcy lease rate, annual escalator, remaining term of approximately 18 years and other material lease provisions remain unchanged. The Court-approved Plan reconfirms the characterization of the master lease as a true operating lease rather than a financing arrangement.

Following the December sale of its Illinois hospitals, Pipeline is primarily focusing its post-bankruptcy business plan on opportunities within its attractive Los Angeles footprint. On the effective date of the Plan, MPT will be paid all rent that accrued through the first half of January 2023, and it has agreed to defer approximately $5.6 million, or approximately 30%, of 2023 cash rent into 2024 when it will be collected with interest. MPT and Pipeline also agreed to complete Pipeline’s pre-bankruptcy plans to add a behavioral facility within Coast Plaza Hospital. MPT will fund the capital addition, which will be joined to the master lease and earn rent at the lease rate upon completion.

“This outcome with Pipeline demonstrates that well-underwritten hospital real estate subject to carefully crafted master lease agreements offers strong protection from operator financial challenges,” said Edward K. Aldag, Jr., President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We have long invested in hospitals with true infrastructure characteristics that provide an inherently favorable local setup for operator profitability, and it is no accident that our expected long-term cash rent trajectory will not be impacted by Pipeline’s bankruptcy process.”

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world’s largest owners of hospital real estate with roughly 435 facilities and 44,000 beds in ten countries and across four continents. MPT’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

