NFL Biosciences: Financial calendar for the first half of 2023

NFL BIOSCIENCES (Euronext Growth Paris – FR0014003XT0 – ALNFL), a biopharmaceutical company developing botanical drugs for the treatment of addictions, and particularly NFL-101, its drug candidate for smoking cessation, presents its financial communication calendar for the first half of 2023.

Annual results 2022 (year ending December 31, 2022): Tuesday, April 25 th 2023 before the opening of the stock market

2023 before the opening of the stock market Annual General Shareholders Meeting: Tuesday, June 27th 2023 in Montpellier (FR)

The financial communication calendar for the rest of the year will be announced during the summer of 2023.

About NFL Biosciences

NFL Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company based in the Montpellier area which develops botanical drug candidates for the treatment of addictions. NFL Biosciences’ ambition is to bring new, natural, safer and more effective therapeutic solutions to the entire world population, including low- and middle-income countries. Its most advanced product, called NFL-101, is a standardized, nicotine-free tobacco leaf extract protected by two patent families. NFL Biosciences intends to offer smokers who want to quit a natural, safe, easy-to-administer and personalized alternative. NFL Biosciences is also developing NFL-301, a natural drug candidate for the reduction of alcohol consumption and has a drug development project for the treatment of cannabis use disorders.

The shares of NFL Biosciences are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0014003XT0 – ALNFL). Find out more at www.nflbiosciences.com

Contacts

Bruno Lafont – [email protected] – +33 4 11 93 76 67 Agence Calyptus – [email protected] – +33 1 53 65 68 68

Attachment