VuWall Introduces New VuStream 550 All-in-One SDVoE Encoder/Decoder Delivering Performance and Versatility

VuStream 550 SDVoE Appliance Offers New Features and Capabilities to Fit Evolving Application Requirements

MONTREAL — Jan. 17, 2023 — VuWall, a technology leader in video wall control systems and unified visualization solutions, announces the release of its new VuStream 550 all-in-one SDVoE encoder/decoder appliance, designed for distributing 4K60 video and audio over standard 10Gb IP network switches with no latency. The VuStream 550 provides an ultra-scalable, easy-to-deploy, highly reliable solution for incredible flexibility in system design and workflows.

“Equipment obsolescence is a common concern of any IP-based visualization application, preventing operators from being able to keep up with evolving requirements and access the systems they need. This is why we are dedicated to continuous improvement for all our devices,” said Mark Schmidt, Chief Technology Officer of VuWall. “The new VuStream 550 ensures that every possible facet of performance and flexibility is exceeded for smooth content distribution, control, and management for years to come.”

Fully SDVoE compatible, VuWall’s VuStream 550 all-in-one compact device can be configured as an encoder or decoder, allowing it to be used as a receiver or a transmitter, providing incredible flexibility in system design and workflows. The VuStream 550 can be configured for copper or fiber cable infrastructures and features one HDMI output (that functions as local monitor output in Transmitter Mode).​ The unit can be powered directly when connected through a 10-Gigabit​ Ethernet (10GbE) switch that provides PoE (802.3at)​. It also features an SFP plug connection for fiber​ and offers bi-directional IR, RS-232, and Ethernet extension​. In addition to two USB 2.0 ports, it supports a special Simultaneous Mode for USB extension, allowing a host connected to a single transceiver to connect to up to seven transceivers with USB devices connected.

All VuStream 550 appliances can be centrally configured and managed by VuWall’s award-winning TRx video wall management platform, now featuring Multiview, USB routing, HDCP 2.2 support and 4K60 on SDVoE stitched video walls— ideal for high-performance, zero-latency applications on 10G networks.

About VuWall

VuWall, a global technology leader in video wall control systems and unified visualization solutions, has pioneered a new and disruptive approach to video wall management in AV-over-IP environments, bridging AV, IT and IP systems to seamlessly manage and control visual content throughout organizations. VuWall delivers a state-of-the-art ecosystem of video wall controllers, encoders, and decoders — all managed by the unique and interoperable TRx Centralized Management Platform, eliminating the complexity of traditional video wall control and signal distribution over IP with easy drag-and drop operations and without any programming. VuWall is recognized for its innovative solutions that increase productivity and enhance visualization experiences in control rooms and corporate workspaces. The company’s TRx software sets a new industry benchmark in ease of use and deployment for the most effective distribution of any source to any type of display in professional and mission-critical applications. VuWall’s award-winning solutions power more than 3,000 video walls in some of the world’s most prestigious Fortune 500 companies in more than 45 countries. VuWall is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and Reutlingen, Germany. www.vuwall.com

