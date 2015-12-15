Nucleus Research Releases 2023 Corporate Performance Management Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the CPM market include Board International, OneStream Software, Oracle Fusion Cloud EPM, Planful, Prophix, Vena Solutions, and Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik.

“Organizations often adopt CPM to enable integrated business planning initiatives, giving departments outside of finance the opportunity to participate in budgeting and planning for continuous organizational alignment,” said Research Manager Isaac Gould. “Nucleus found that a CPM solution’s most significant benefit is helping businesses protect their cash positions, which is vital in a market downturn.”

Leaders in the space are continuing to focus investments on analytics capabilities. These are either being developed organically or embedded in their platform. The prevalence of AI/ML-enabled modeling will continue to grow as users have reaped benefits from its increased forecast accuracy and automation.

Leaders in this year’s Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality without sacrificing ease-of-use at scale. These include Board International, OneStream Software, Oracle Fusion Cloud EPM, Planful, Prophix, Vena Solutions, and Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik.

The Experts in this year’s Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value to customers with complex use cases through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. These include Anaplan, insightsoftware, SAP Analytics Cloud, and Workday Adaptive Planning.

Facilitators in this year’s Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. These include Centage, LucaNet, Sage Intacct Planning, and Unit4 FP&A.

Core Providers deliver core capabilities for those organizations looking for a straightforward solution with quick time-to-value. This year’s Value Matrix Core Providers are Jedox, Infor EPM, Solver, and Syntellis.

