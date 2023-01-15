Open Weaver Partners with FutureSkills Prime to provide Virtual Labs for Digital Technologies

25 virtual labs focused on digital application development launched by Open Weaver on the FutureSkills Prime, A MeitY NASSCOM Digital Skilling Initiative

Chennai, India–(Newsfile Corp. – January 9, 2023) – Open Weaver, a pioneer in digital technologies is joining hands with FutureSkills Prime, a MeitY NASSCOM Digital Skilling Initiative to strengthen cooperation in the field of skill development, particularly on Emerging technologies.

FutureSkills Prime provides learners with multiple options for their skilling needs from key program partners like Open Weaver. The virtual lab courses offered by Open Weaver on its kandi platform ranges across trending domains like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Blockchain, Web Development, Software tools, and Programming Languages. The virtual labs on kandi will offer the learners a fun and effortless way to build complex digital industry use cases and learn emerging technologies through executing these projects.

On this occasion, Ashok Balasubramanian, CEO of Open Weaver, stated – “We are proud to be a part of the FutureSkills Prime Partner ecosystem and contribute towards the vision of enabling skilling for a $ 1 Trillion digital economy. The collaboration with FutureSkills Prime helps us support millions of technology learners and enable them to build digital applications faster. I thank FutureSkills Prime for having us as part of this strategic initiative, and the Open Weaver community initiative that will provide virtual labs free of cost.”

Talking about the collaboration, Kirti Seth – CEO, SSC NASSCOM said, “Today, the most precise way to get hired is by demonstrating your skills and knowledge, the introduction of virtual labs ensures that after learning the theory online, learners experience practical or real-life applications of basic and abstract concepts. A shot in the arm for learners will enable them to get their fundamentals clear and prepare them for the future. We are happy to come together with Open Weaver to offer vlabs to FutureSkills Prime learners and empower them to build India as a digital talent nation.”

The Open Weaver Community , integrated with FutureSkills Prime , makes digital skills easy to adopt for developers through online bootcamps, labs, and self-learning powered by kandi kits, and enabling them to build incredible projects in minutes. FutureSkills Prime learners will also have access to community content and resources from kandi, the company said, adding that a certificate will be awarded to learners on successful completion of each virtual lab course.

About Open Weaver:

With a vision to reinvent digital realization, Open Weaver’s kandi accelerates application development through open-source reusability. kandi helps developers save time and effort while developing scalable and reliable applications. Open Weaver’s unique IP brings the best of the world’s codified knowledge for reuse and artificial intelligence to build digital solutions easier and faster. Visit www.openweaver.com for more details.

About FutureSkills Prime

A joint initiative by NASSCOM & MeitY, FutureSkills Prime is India’s technology skilling hub with the vision to make the country a Digital Talent Nation. It is democratising learning and offers – students and professionals a chance to skill, upskill and reskill to grow in their careers.

FutureSkills Prime is a wholesome Career Building program to be a NASSCOM certified professional. Through the competency diagnostic test, learners can choose a career track, get skilled in selected technologies through relevant courses. Learn & engage with Industry experts and access to exclusive career development opportunities like job fairs, internships, hiring hackathons, skill challenges etc.

FutureSkills Prime provides an opportunity to learners to be at par with international technology trends through global quality courses and play exciting valued and purposeful role in the digital future. The Course curriculums are aligned to National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), which is a structured mechanism to map industry requirements to skills and competencies.

Furthermore, FutureSkills Prime funds the skilling ambition of the learners through the Govt of India incentives. After successfully earning the NASSCOM certificate eligible learners can apply for the incentive that will be directly debited to their bank accounts.

About NASSCOM

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM®) is the premier trade body and chamber of commerce of the Tech industry in India and comprises over 3000-member companies. NASSCOM membership spans across the entire spectrum of the industry from start-ups to multinationals and from products to services, Global Capability Centres to Engineering firms. Guided by India’s vision to become a leading digital economy globally, NASSCOM focuses on accelerating the pace of transformation of the industry to emerge as the preferred enablers for global digital transformation. NASSCOM’s strategic imperatives are to reskill and upskill India’s IT workforce to ensure that talent is future-ready in terms of new-age skills, strengthen the innovation quotient across industry verticals, create new market opportunities – both international and domestic, drive policy advocacy to advance innovation and ease of doing business, and build the industry narrative with focus on Talent, Trust, and Innovation. And, in everything NASSCOM does, the organization will continue to champion the need for diversity and equal opportunity.

