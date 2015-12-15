RBB Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank (“the Bank”) and RBB Asset Management Company (“RAM”), collectively referred to herein as “the Company”, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share. The dividend is payable on February 10, 2023 to common shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023.

Corporate Overview

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. As of September 30, 2022 the company had total assets of $4.0 billion. Royal Business Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York, in Edison, New Jersey, in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport, Illinois, and on Oahu, Hawaii. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has nine branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Orange County, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, three branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, three branches in Queens, one branch in Manhattan in New York, one branch in Edison, New Jersey, two branches in Chicago, Illinois, and one branch in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Company’s administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Ave., Buena Park, California 90621. The Company’s website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.

Contacts

David Morris, President  & CEO, CFO (714) 670-2488

Related Stories

Bioasis Announces Filing of Its Quarterly Financial Statements and MD&A for the Period Ending November 30, 2022

Revive Therapeutics Submits Updated Briefing Package in Support of Upcoming Type C Meeting Granted by FDA for Amended Protocol Agreement of Phase 3 Clinical Study for Bucillamine in the Treatment of COVID-19

Procaps Announces Key Changes to the Board of Directors

Capricor Therapeutics and Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy to Host Webinar to Provide Recent Updates on CAP-1002 Program

Biora Therapeutics Presents Data from Device Performance Study with Repeat Doses in Both Fasted and Fed States at Crohn’s & Colitis Congress

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for OPNT003, Nasal Nalmefene, for Opioid Overdose

You may have missed

Bioasis Announces Filing of Its Quarterly Financial Statements and MD&A for the Period Ending November 30, 2022

Revive Therapeutics Submits Updated Briefing Package in Support of Upcoming Type C Meeting Granted by FDA for Amended Protocol Agreement of Phase 3 Clinical Study for Bucillamine in the Treatment of COVID-19

Procaps Announces Key Changes to the Board of Directors

Capricor Therapeutics and Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy to Host Webinar to Provide Recent Updates on CAP-1002 Program

Biora Therapeutics Presents Data from Device Performance Study with Repeat Doses in Both Fasted and Fed States at Crohn’s & Colitis Congress

error: Content is protected !!