Sunflower Bank, N.A. Announces Launch of New Small Business Lending Online Platform in Partnership with SmartBiz®

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sunflower Bank, N.A. is thrilled to announce the launch of a new small business lending platform in partnership with SmartBiz, the leading AI-powered small business financing platform. Through a new end-to-end online portal, small businesses in Sunflower Bank, N.A.’s branch footprint now have access to a streamlined process to apply for conventional small business loans from $25,000-$350,000. Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) and Express Line loan products will be available beginning in second quarter 2023.

“SmartBiz aligns with our relationship banking approach, as well as our ambitious growth plans through its combination of technology and live support,” said Matt Fitch, Managing Director of Business Banking and SBA at Sunflower Bank, N.A. “We are very excited to be able to meet the needs of more small business customers together and look forward to a long and productive partnership.”

SmartBiz CEO Evan Singer said: “Our mission at SmartBiz is to equip every entrepreneur with reliable access to the capital they need. We are thrilled to partner with Sunflower Bank, N.A. to ensure their clients can grow and strengthen their businesses with the right capital at the right time.”

Sunflower Bank, N.A. operates as Sunflower Bank and First National 1870 with 65 branches throughout Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, and Texas. By leveraging the leading-edge technology and experienced small business loan specialists available from SmartBiz, Sunflower Bank, N.A. has added efficiency along with individualized support throughout the entire loan application and approval process.

About Sunflower Bank, N.A.

Operating as Sunflower Bank, First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage, Sunflower Bank, N.A. provides financial solutions to the individual communities it serves. With $7.1 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022, headquarters in Denver, bank locations in five states, and mortgage capabilities in more than 40 states, Sunflower Bank, N.A. provides a full range of relationship-focused services to meet personal, business and wealth management financial objectives. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage are divisions of Sunflower Bank, N.A.

To learn more visit SunflowerBank.com, FirstNational1870.com or GuardianMortgageOnline.com.

About SmartBiz

SmartBiz is the leading AI-powered small business financing platform equipping entrepreneurs with access to the right capital at the right time. To date, SmartBiz has connected borrowers with more than $9 billion in financing while increasing efficiency for its network of banks and trusted lending partners. More than 230,000 entrepreneurs have utilized SmartBiz to access the funding they need to grow, with 60% of loans made to minority, women, or veteran-owned businesses.

SmartBiz was named the Top Small Business Lending Platform by LendIt Fintech® in 2022 for excellence in keeping the economy running through successful loan performance, volume, growth, product diversity, and innovation. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco and Austin, SmartBiz is backed by Venrock®, Investor Growth Capital®, First Round Capital®, Baseline Ventures®, and Uncork Capital®. Learn more about smartbizloans.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts:



Jeanne Lipson



Vice President, Marketing Manager, Sunflower Bank



Phone: 915.881.6785 | [email protected]

Amara Kaiyalethe



Director of Communications, SmartBiz Loans



Phone: 202.425.2330 | [email protected]