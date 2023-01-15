Royal LePage’s Kelowna Family Home Realtor: Lake Okanagan High-Value Property Listings Updated

Kelowna, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 24, 2023) – With Kelowna becoming one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in Canada, experienced Royal LePage real estate specialist Todd Karaim Realtor (778-215-0288) announces an updated listing of high-value properties in the region. The agent now offers exclusive homes in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Vernon, Peachland, Summerland, and surrounding parts of the sought-after Okanagan region in British Columbia. Owing to ongoing demand for quality family homes, properties are expected to sell in a relatively short timeframe, and the realtor suggests that cash buyers will be at an advantage.

The move comes as Kelowna and the surrounding district remain one of Canada’s top real estate markets. Todd Karaim Realtor now offers high-value homes in both urban and rural locations, allowing it to meet a broad variety of buyer requirements.

A combination of good weather, attractive natural scenery, quality schools, and local wineries have all made the wider Kelowna district a popular place to relocate. According to the 2021 census data released by Statistics Canada, Kelowna’s population grew by 14% since the previous census, with the province of British Columbia exceeding a population of 5 million for the first time.

Todd Karaim Realtor states that the region is now popular among professionals, families, remote workers, and retirees. The firm’s new listing includes a wide range of houses, multi-family properties, and condos to suit this market.

As an example, a single-story 5-bedroom house in West Kelowna features views over lakes and mountains. Nearer the city center, the 5-bedroom, 2-bathroom house close to downtown offers easy access to local amenities. The full listing of homes available in the Okanagan region is available via the Todd Karaim Realtor website.

About Todd Karaim Realtor

Following 25 years in business-to-business sales, Todd Karaim decided to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps and apply his extensive negotiation skills to the local real estate sector. In addition to assisting buyers in the region, Todd Karaim offers comprehensive property sale services. Todd works in conjunction with Royal LePage Kelowna and is also a member of the Canadian Real Estate Association.

“Expertise in negotiation and communication with clients lead me to real estate,” Todd Karaim said. “I look forward to helping clients find their dream properties in the beautiful Kelowna and surrounding communities in the Thompson Okanagan.”

