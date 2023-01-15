Springs Rejuvenation (+1-404-780-5617) has expanded its stem cell treatment program for Los Angeles patients with knee and joint pain. The experienced team helps patients to improve their health and wellness or improve athletic performance.

Torrance, California–(Newsfile Corp. – January 24, 2023) – The regenerative medicine clinic has spent years researching and testing leading-edge treatments under the regenerative medicine expertise of Dr. Charles Pereyra MD, and the latest expansion offers transformative solutions for those with chronic pain.

Los Angeles Stem Cell Therapy For Chronic Pain & Knee Injury Treatment Expanded

The newly expanded treatments can be used to promote joint and bone health, skin health, and performance or endurance. In addition to this, studies have shown that stem cell therapy can be an alternative option for treating autoimmune conditions and multiple sclerosis symptoms.

A representative at Springs Rejuvenation states: “During a stem cell therapy procedure at Springs, Dr. Pereyra will inject stem cells/exosomes either intravenously or into the injured joint. The procedure takes about an hour to complete, with the most pronounced results being seen between 2-4 weeks, and peaking at six months.”

Springs Rejuvenation says that it only uses stem cells that have the highest in terms of exosomes count and quality. Derived from umbilical cord tissue, they are specialized cells that have the ability to differentiate into various types of cells, such as nerve cells, muscle cells, tissue and/or blood cells. This makes them uniquely suited to the treatment of specific medical conditions.

Stem cell therapy has demonstrated promising results in the treatment of numerous medical conditions, including sports injuries, spinal cord injuries, heart disease, diabetes, autoimmune disorders and so much more. They can travel to areas of pain in the body and create new tissue, helping the body to naturally heal itself.

In the case of joint injuries, ie: knee injuries, stem cells may be used to repair damaged tissue and improve the function of the affected joint. According to a review published in the Journal of Orthopedic Translation, studies have shown that stem cell therapy may be effective in improving pain and function in patients with knee osteoarthritis.

In one randomized controlled trial, patients who received stem cell therapy experienced a significant reduction in pain and an improvement in physical function compared to those in the control group.

Springs Rejuvenation is one of the largest stem cell treatment clinics in the US. In addition to the Los Angeles clinic, it offers treatment to patients in Atlanta, Austin, and South Florida. *Concierge services are available in certain states*

