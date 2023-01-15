VAP Group Expands with New Office Space in Vadodara to Accommodate the Growing Business

The global blockchain consulting company moves to a modern office capacity in Vadodara, India. It also roots further growth in India and abroad.

Vadodara, Gujarat–(Newsfile Corp. – January 24, 2023) – VAP Group, a global blockchain consulting firm well known for using advanced technology and providing gratification to its clients, is pleased to announce its expansion and a major office move to a glorified and well-designed capacity in Vadodara, Gujarat. VAP Group has moved to an extensive area in Atladara with the address- Temenos Business Park, Old Padra Rd, near Akshar Chowk, Vadodara, Gujarat.

The total area of the capacity is 5300 square feet, and it is lavishly built to convey its outlook and determination to make a difference in the blockchain world. This recent move was done to hold 100 employees this year and conduct major meetings in their spacious conference rooms, dedicated meeting rooms, and comfortable work stations for each employee. The new space aims to provide its employees with a progressive working environment and encourage significant growth for the company. VAP Group also has branches in Mumbai, India and Dubai, UAE and will soon expand to other global locations.

The company’s current employees are astonished by the new capacity and have candidly praised the peaceful neighborhood. The young and enthusiastic CEO of VAP Group, Mr. Vishal Parmar, was congratulated for the expansion and his perspective to always value his team’s time and working habitat. Moreover, patrons are finding the new capacity convenient and easy to reach. The transportation options near Temenos Business Park include various possibilities and great connectivity within the city.

About VAP Group

VAP Group is a global blockchain consulting firm that supports and transforms blockchain businesses throughout the globe. They support emerging firms to operate at their peak efficiency and maximize blockchain’s limitless potential. The company was founded in 2013 to assist businesses in making the most of the newest market innovations. By employing the best resources, subject-matter knowledge, and connections to key players in the industry, they offer blockchain business solutions for the upcoming generation. VAP Group has received praise nationally and internationally for its fantastic assistance, amazing team, and swift performance.

