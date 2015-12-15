SoftServe Recognized for Driving Enterprises Through Digital Transformation to Industry 4.0 by Everest Group

SoftServe’s strategic implementation to an Industry 4.0 business model leads enterprises to a holistic product life cycle and supply chain, fueling productivity and growth

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SoftServe is recognized for guiding global enterprises through a successful digital transformation to Industry 4.0 and is identified as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment. This year’s report assesses 22 engineering service providers’ vision, capability, and success in helping businesses transition to Industry 4.0. Each service provider is then positioned on the PEAK Matrix and identified as a Leader, Major Contender, or Aspirant. The recognition underscores SoftServe’s expertise in Industry 4.0 technologies. This crucial transformation enables a holistic supply chain leading to cost savings, increased profits and growth.

Industry 4.0 spans the entire product life cycle and supply chain—design, sales, inventory, scheduling, quality, engineering, and customer and field service—offering a smart, holistic approach that leads to cost savings, increased revenue and seamless growth.

The company embraces Industry 4.0 technologies including Data Analytics, AI, digital twins, advanced robotics, and IoT for smarter manufacturing operations and supply chains improving flexibility, visibility, quality, efficiency, and control in industrial setups.

“In order to remain competitive, it’s key for manufacturing leaders to prioritize digital transformation to Industry 4.0,” said Volodymyr Semenyshyn, President – EMEA, BFSI and Manufacturing. “Incorporating these new technologies and processes can help solve complex manufacturing challenges and immediately improves business flow, productivity and communication across all departments. Our combination of advisory and implementation of technology solutions enable our customers to generate profit and the ability to scale at a much faster pace. SoftServe has earned a pivotal role in managing Industry 4.0 implementation and has a proven track record in overcoming barriers for companies across a broad range of industries worldwide.”

SoftServe received distinguishing marks in two of Everest Group’s assessment areas: vision and strategy, and value delivered.

Everest Group is a global research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, and engineering services. Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix Assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments.

