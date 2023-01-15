Spritzer Ecopark Transformed to Colourful Spring Overnight

KUALA LUMPUR & TAIPING, Jan 12, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Say goodbye to the snowy white winter wonderland and hello to the colourful florals of spring as SPRITZER ushers the Year of the Rabbit by transforming Spritzer EcoPark through their creative use of Spritzer bottles repurposed to welcome the lunar new year traditions with a modern flare.

Springtime at Spritzer Ecopark

Be greeted by a striking 28-foot tree partially created from thousands of recycled Spritzer bottles while walking through a garden of eye-popping playful pink and radiant red peonies signalling the coming of spring from now to 5 February, including New Year Day itself on 22 January. Ring in the Year of the Rabbit celebrations with Spritzer as a traditional lion dance will be held on 26 January to bring good luck and fortune for the auspicious new year.

Capture those Instagram-able moments as you step back in time at a traditional Chinese ancient house, stroll into a gorgeous tunnel ringed by flowers also partly created from Spritzer bottles, visit a domed house decorated with exquisite opulent ornaments and stop by the beautiful gazebo – perfect for photo opportunities for a lifetime.

All are welcome and admission is free. Visitors who spend at least RM10 at the souvenir shop and water shop will receive Spritzer angpow packets. Remember to keep the receipts as Spritzer water products purchased will let you enter “The SYOK Goes On With Spritzer” online contest for a chance to win RM100,000 of gold bars and other SYOK prizes.

In line with the Company’s values, Spritzer encourages recycling and repurposing. The Company continuously strives to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of its operations, from bottles, labels and its people. Join Spritzer by incorporating recycling into your 2023 and beyond.

Spritzer hopes to continue welcoming everyone in a safe manner. Please plan your time and have a fun-filled experience at Spritzer EcoPark this coming Year of the Rabbit!

Spritzer Bhd: [Bursa: SPRITZER; 7103] [RIC: SPTZ:KL] [BB: SPZ:MK] [OTC: SPZRF], https://www.spritzer.com.my

Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com