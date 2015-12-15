Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to join 2023 NAPE Summit Governors Panel

Part of NAPE’s Feb. 1 Energy Business Conference, the panel discussion brings together governors from Texas, Oklahoma and Wyoming to discuss all things energy.

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Energy–Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will join Oklahoma Gov. J. Kevin Stitt and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon at the 2023 NAPE Summit to discuss the latest trends, issues and opportunities in today’s dynamic energy market. The Governors Panel is part of the NAPE Summit Energy Business Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 1. NAPE Week runs Feb. 1-3 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston.

“Our speaker lineup for the Energy Business Conference is one of the best we’ve ever assembled with three incumbent governors, three company CEOs and founders, two market intelligence experts, three featured technical presentations, a senior investment manager from Texas’ largest public pension fund and the president of one of the biggest energy investment banks,” said David R. Cape, chair of the NAPE Operators Committee.

Gov. Abbott was reelected in November to his third term as Texas governor. Under his stewardship, the Texas economy has expanded to nearly $2 trillion.

Reelected to his second term, Gov. Stitt is leading Oklahoma with a vision to become a top 10 state in job growth, infrastructure, education and more.

Also reelected to his second term, Gov. Gordon has spearheaded efforts to diversify all sectors of Wyoming’s economy, including technology, finance, agriculture, energy, including carbon capture and sequestration, research, education and tourism.

“The 2023 Summit marks NAPE’s 30th anniversary and we are celebrating the big deal — NAPE style. In addition to our traditional oil and gas prospects and new Governors Panel, NAPE is adding a ’90s style concert at our popular Icebreaker reception, a Bitcoin Mining Pavilion on the expo floor and the new NAPE Hall of Fame,” said Le’Ann Callihan, NAPE vice president.

Attendee favorites like the Prospect Previews, Renewable Energy Pavilion, NAPE Charities Luncheon, Connections & Conversations: Women in Energy, Job Fair, Government Affairs Session, Energy Innovation Case Competition and more also return, and the NAPE show floor will be packed with exhibitors and prospect generators. And up for grabs in the NAPE 30th anniversary Summit Sweepstakes Drawings: a 2023 Ford Bronco!

“This is a NAPE you don’t want to miss,” Callihan said.

