University of Dubuque Debuts Online MBA Program

DUBUQUE, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Jobreadyprofessionals–The University of Dubuque (UD) is proud to announce the debut of its online MBA program, offering students the opportunity to earn a Master of Business Administration degree fully online for those whose personal and professional commitments are better served with an online format.

To launch and power the online program, UD has partnered with upGrad, a global leader in online higher education that leverages technology, pedagogy and partnerships to deliver best-in-class learning and career outcomes for students.

The University of Dubuque has designed its new online MBA program to focus on producing job-ready professionals with highly in-demand skills. The program is taught by seasoned UD faculty members and offers stackable specializations in Analytics, Finance, Marketing, Leadership, and General Business.

“When we set out to build any new offering at the University of Dubuque, we’re highly intentional about placing student outcomes at the center of our focus,” said Ricardo Cunningham, DBA, UD’s dean for graduate and adult studies. “We don’t just assemble our programs based on what resources we already have in place — instead we take the time to research changing markets, find real practitioners, and structure our offerings to allow students to customize their education. The result, through a partnership with upGrad, is an online MBA program that is not only among the most accessible and affordable in the region, but also one which allows students to highly customize their upskilling and emerge job-ready in their specific career path.”

Uniquely, UD’s online MBA program features “skills badges,” which are shareable, highly custom credentials that demonstrate proficiency in specific areas of business. Students can earn badges in areas such as Data Driven Marketing, Financial Analytics, Marketing Management, and more. The curriculum also allows for students to attain industry certifications such as Tableau Data Analytics and Hubspot Digital Marketing.

“This innovative MBA allows learners to gain relevant skills and create tangible value for their organizations. It is also delivered in a flexible format to support the busy schedules of today’s professionals. We are delighted to extend UD’s legacy of excellence to a global community of ambitious professionals,” said Eric Kuennen, President – Partnerships and B2B for upGrad, and Karan Raturi, upGrad General Manager, in a joint statement.

With a total tuition of as little as $15,000 and the flexibility to take courses at their own pace, students can complete their degree in as little as 15 months without leaving their full-time job. This flexible and affordable approach to higher education makes the University of Dubuque’s online MBA program an attractive option for busy professionals looking to pivot, change or advance their careers.

For more information about the University of Dubuque’s online MBA program, visit https://online.dbq.edu/mba

Contacts

Michael DiMarco, Associate Director – Marketing, upGrad (US) [email protected]

Stacey Ortman, director of public information at the University of Dubuque, [email protected]