ACI CEO: Cleaning Product Industry Remains “Essential, Resilient, Innovative” Despite Economic Challenges

Association Will More Sharply Focus on Accelerating Supply Chain’s Growth, Game Changing Advancements, Says Melissa Hockstad

ACI Convention “State of the Association” Previews ACI Commitments on Advocacy, Science, Sustainability and Outreach Efforts

ORLANDO, Fla.–The cleaning product supply chain "will remain essential and resilient even in the storm of a roller coaster economy," according to the President and CEO of the American Cleaning Institute.





Melissa Hockstad, in presenting her State of the Association address at ACI’s 2023 Industry Convention, said that “a record turnout at the 2023 ACI Convention signals to me that cleaning product makers, chemistry producers and industry suppliers are ready to map out the next wave of effective, efficient and sustainable products that will contribute to public health and improve our quality of life.”

More than 1,050 industry representatives attended ACI’s Convention.

Fostering growth and innovation

Hockstad added that supporting and accelerating the industry’s business growth and innovation is one of the key strategic pillars for the Institute in the years ahead.

“ACI will have a sharper focus on highlighting inventive and potential game-changing commercial advancements across the supply chain,” noting that this year’s ACI Convention expanded its Innovation Showcase to two sessions to accommodate 15 member company presentations “that are bringing new ideas and chemistries to market to serve the needs of consumers and customers around the world.”

“We also want to cultivate impactful relationships with key stakeholders and continue advocating for a fair and equitable legislative and regulatory environment.”

Hockstad said that ACI will continue its advocacy leadership in Congress to enact a federal standard governing cleaning product ingredient communication, which would bring about “a consistent and transparent approach for consumers to understand what’s in their cleaning products, no matter where they live in the United States.”

Amplifying industry sustainability efforts

ACI will also do more to “amplify” the industry’s efforts on sustainability by driving impactful actions throughout the supply chain on short-term and longer-term initiatives to reduce emissions and packaging.

“We know that operating sustainably is good for business and critical for our future,” said Hockstad. “We also will increase focus on enhancing consumers’ knowledge and adoption of sustainable cleaning practices, whether it’s washing clothes in cold water or better understanding more about new and emerging sustainable cleaning practices and products.”

Science is the “backbone of what we do”

Reiterating that ACI is seen as the “go to” organization for cleaning product science and research, Hockstad said the association’s focus will be to “advance, promote and utilize science to drive informed dialogue and decision making. Sound science is the backbone of what we do and drives our decision-making on policymaking and our outreach, year in and year out.”

Hockstad pointed to an ACI workshop planned for March 2, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia that will examine new test methods for cleaning product safety as a prime example of industry’s commitment to product stewardship and understanding the latest research.

Promoting Positive, Proactive Partnerships

ACI’s reputation as a credible source of information on the safe, beneficial and proper use of cleaning products allows it to create “powerful, productive partnerships on critical issues of mutual interest that provide opportunities to maximize impact.”

Hockstad pointed to ACI’s ongoing work with Safe Kids Worldwide (promoting safe product use and storage) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (highlighting the importance of proper cleaning and hygiene practices in schools) as just two examples of how the association can “promote dialogue and increase understanding, knowledge and trust of our industry.”

“Through the work of our great staff and the support of our member companies, ACI will, more than ever, succeed in our role as the voice of our industry for the news media, policymakers and critical stakeholders. We will continue to promote, protect and preserve the reputation of our supply chain and the lifeblood called ‘innovation’ that will help bring about a more sustainable planet.”

The American Cleaning Institute® (ACI – www.cleaninginstitute.org) is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry® and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the manufacturers and formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. ACI serves the growth and innovation of the U.S. cleaning products industry by advancing the health and quality of life of people and protecting our planet. ACI achieves this through a continuous commitment to sound science and being a credible voice for the cleaning products industry.

