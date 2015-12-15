Bridge Bank’s Capital Finance Group Adds Three New Hires in Key Markets

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bridge Bank today announced that its Capital Finance Group has added three new hires to support key markets. The new team members, based in Seattle, Chicago and Las Vegas, will serve Bridge Bank clients nationwide.

In addition to providing traditional corporate banking solutions and sophisticated cash management tools, Bridge Bank’s Capital Finance Group supports companies, in a variety of industries, experiencing unusual market conditions that could make obtaining traditional financing challenging by offering a range of asset-based and factoring solutions, including lines of credit and working capital.

Joining Bridge Bank are:

Glenn Burroughs , senior vice president of business development, based in Seattle, has focused on asset-based lending for more than 35 years with U.S. and Canadian financial institutions, most recently Umpqua Bank, Sterling National Bank/WNB Specialty Finance, KeyBank Business Capital and PNC Business Credit.

, senior vice president of business development, based in Seattle, has focused on asset-based lending for more than 35 years with U.S. and Canadian financial institutions, most recently Umpqua Bank, Sterling National Bank/WNB Specialty Finance, KeyBank Business Capital and PNC Business Credit. Ari Kaplan , senior vice president and regional manager, based in Chicago, is a commercial finance professional with more than 20 years of experience in asset-based and structured loan products for Fortune 500 companies. He previously worked at Chicagoland financial institutions, including U.S. Bank, Capital One Leverage Finance Corp. and Transamerica Business Capital Corp.

, senior vice president and regional manager, based in Chicago, is a commercial finance professional with more than 20 years of experience in asset-based and structured loan products for Fortune 500 companies. He previously worked at Chicagoland financial institutions, including U.S. Bank, Capital One Leverage Finance Corp. and Transamerica Business Capital Corp. Matthew Trusiak, assistant vice president and regional manager, based in Las Vegas, comes to Bridge Bank from Citibank in San Francisco, where he executed new debt deals and advised clients on full-service banking solutions, from capital structure advisory and services to international cash management.

“These talented professionals are a welcome addition to our team,” said Tim Carstens, managing director and head of Bridge Bank’s Capital Finance Group. “They support the growth of Bridge Bank clients by delivering access to working capital through our asset-based lending, invoice financing, inventory financing and purchase order financing programs.”

About Bridge Bank

Bridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, delivers relationship banking that puts clients at the center of everything. Founded in 2001 in Silicon Valley, Bridge Bank offers a full spectrum of tailored business banking solutions throughout the Bay Area and has specialized expertise focused on life sciences and technology and innovation companies, at every stage in their life cycle, through its offices in major tech hubs across the country. Bridge Bank also serves the private equity and venture capital communities and provides business escrow services. Bridge Bank is part of Western Alliance Bancorporation, which has more than $65 billion in assets and ranked #1 among top-performing large banks in 2021 by both American Banker and Bank Director. As a regional bank with significant national capabilities, Bridge Bank delivers the reach, resources and local market expertise that make a difference for customers. For more information, visit Bridge Bank.

Contacts

Alisa Bal



[email protected]