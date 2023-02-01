ACROMETA Group Appoints Veteran Investor Mr. Levin Lee as Executive Chairman

SINGAPORE, Feb 1, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – ACROMETA Group Limited [SGX: 1CH1] today announced that with effect from 30 January 2023, it has appointed Mr Levin Lee Keng Weng as Executive Chairman and Director of the Board. Mr Lee brings with him a wealth of experience in business and an enviable track record in investing.

On the appointment of Levin as Executive Chairman, ACROMETA Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Mr Lim Say Chin said, “Levin’s experience, business network and financial resources will be beneficial to ACROMETA as we advance to capture growth opportunities in our controlled environments engineering business. He has an enviable track record in helping companies strategize to be future-ready and bring about optimization of their market valuation.”

Mr Levin Lee said, “SMEs in Singapore with good potential are often neglected by investors who do not understand their business. As a result, such small caps are often overlooked and thus hampered in their operations through a lack of financial resources and a good business strategy. My role is not only to help ACROMETA in its business strategy and financials, but also to let the investing public understand the company’s business and potential. The controlled environments engineering business is truly a future-ready business as the R&D and production processes of many industries in the future economy such as biotechnology, semi-conductors and renewable energy take place in controlled environments.”

The appointment of Mr Lee as Executive Chairman is in accordance with corporate governance best practice that the post of Chief Executive Officer should be separate from that of Chairman of the Board.

Note on ACROMETA’s Controlled Environments Engineering Business

ACROMEC Engineers Pte Ltd (ACROMEC) a wholly owned subsidiary of ACOMETA is one of the few companies in Singapore established in the field of Controlled Environments Engineering (CEE) where it designs and constructs facilities for companies that require a controlled physical environment for their production and processes. The ability to control physical variables such as temperature, air purity, humidity, and pressure in the product manufacturing space is a mission-critical requirement for new economy industries such as semiconductors, biotechnology and renewable energy. Examples of CCE include Semiconductor wafer fab production, biotechnology R&D laboratories, and animal-manure-to- energy pyrolysis chamber.

About ACROMETA Group Limited (SGX Stock Code: 1CH1)

ACROMETA (Previously known as ACROMEC Limited) is an established specialist engineering services provider with more than 25 years of experience in the field of controlled environments. The Group has over the years acquired expertise in the design and construction of facilities requiring controlled environments such as laboratories, medical and sterile facilities and cleanrooms.

ACROMETA’s business is divided into two main business segments: (i) Engineering, procurement, and construction services, specialising in architectural, and mechanical, electrical and process works within controlled environments; and (ii) Maintenance and repair services of facilities and equipment of controlled environments and their supporting infrastructure.

The Group mainly serves the healthcare, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, research and academia, and electronics sectors. ACROMETA counts amongst its customers, hospitals and medical centres, government agencies, research and development companies or agencies, research and development units of multinational corporations, tertiary educational institutions, pharmaceutical companies, semiconductor manufacturing companies, and multinational engineering companies. The company has been listed on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange since 2016. For more information, please visit www.acrometa.com.

