Alpha Lane Launches New Online Course to Help Students Break into Investment Banking

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – February 6, 2023) – The company Alpha Lane is delighted to announce the recent launch of a new online course to help students break into the investment banking industry.

Called “The Investment Banking Blueprint ©”, this comprehensive course explains how to secure job interviews at top-tier investment banks, by providing practical advice on CV writing, cold emailing, networking, and online aptitude tests.

In addition, to help students succeed in their job interviews, the course offers in-depth training on over 125 fit and technical interview questions which are commonly asked at bulge-bracket investment banks.

For each interview question, the course provides examples of high-performing answers inspired from real interviews, and tips to help students craft their own answers, based on their unique background, education and circumstances.

Created by an analyst who has worked 4+ years in the finance industry, The Investment Banking Blueprint © was designed as a roadmap for any ambitious student aspiring to get an internship or full-time job in investment banking, regardless of their university, background, or level of experience.

“I decided to create this online course for one simple reason: to help as many students as possible obtain the finance role of their highest ambitions, by sharing with them all the knowledge they need to know to break into this highly competitive industry. I think there are many bright, talented students out there who struggle to get job interviews, not because they are not competent enough, but because they lack proper guidance.

“Most importantly, I realized, by speaking with many students, that there was a significant gap between how universities are preparing students to get their first job, and what is actually required to get a job at top-tier financial firms. My goal is to reduce this gap, by offering an educational programme that acts as a bridge between the university campus and the workplace,” said Aurelian Tran, Founder and CEO of Alpha Lane.

