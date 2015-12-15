Helios Life Enterprises Launches Voice Summation Index (VSI) to Measure the Market’s Belief in Corporate Communications Using Tone of Voice Exclusively

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – February 6, 2023) – Helios Life Enterprises, a leading AI-driven analytics company, recently announced the launch of the Voice Summation Index (VSI), an innovative tool that measures the market’s belief in corporate communications using tone of voice exclusively.

Helios Life Enterprises

The VSI takes advantage of advanced analytics to provide an accurate and comprehensive assessment of the market’s belief based on the tone of the voice of executives at corporate events like earning calls.

“We are very excited to launch the VSI,” said Dr. Gerwin Schalk, co-founder and chief scientific officer of Helios Life Enterprises. “It is the first of its kind, giving investment firms and finance professionals the ability to measure the sentiment of corporate stakeholders and to understand how their messages are being received.”

The VSI measures the tone of voice in various ways, including pitch, speed, and volume, to determine the overall sentiment of the communication. The data collected can then be used to develop a predictive model that can accurately identify market volatility.

This groundbreaking technology has the potential to revolutionize the decision-making process of investors and has already been featured by various media outlets for making it available to all.

Helios Life Enterprises is a pioneer in voice-based tonal analysis. “Our aim is to discover a new set of technologies that will improve the connection between humans and machines,” says Dr. Schalk.

The company conceives and devises a widely available data platform that delivers systematic analytics of an executive’s voice during critical corporate events. These analytics provide novel helpful information for predicting future earnings surprises, company performance, and cumulative abnormal returns in the context of M&A events.

About Helios Life Enterprises

Since October 2020, Helios has experienced a ten-fold increase in data and now offers over one million data points for analysis in its Comprehend: Elite product. The company has also doubled its neurolinguistic tonal features and expanded its coverage to include tonal fingerprints for over 4,500 equities and 10,000 executives, earning the company a 450% year-over-year increase in sales. TechCrunch’s editorial staff selected Helios Life Enterprises to participate in the 2022 Startup Battlefield 200 competition. The firm was also a speaker at the 2022 Benzinga Fintech Deal Day Conference, which recognizes the year’s top fintech innovations.

