American Software to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Preliminary Financial Results

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), a leading provider of innovative AI-powered supply chain management and advanced retail planning solutions, today announced that it will release its Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 preliminary financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

In conjunction with the release, the company will host a conference call at 5:00 pm ET to discuss its results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay of the call will be accessible via the investor relations page of American Software’s website at www.amsoftware.com/investor-relations.

American Software’s Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Preliminary Financial Results Earnings Call



Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023



Time: 5:00 pm ET



Location: www.amsoftware.com/investor-relations

About American Software, Inc.

Atlanta-based American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), through its operating entity Logility delivers an innovative technical platform that enables enterprises to accelerate their digital supply chain transformation from product concept to client availability via the Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform, a single platform spanning Product, Demand, Inventory, Supply, Sourcing, Deploy, Corporate Responsibility (ESG) and Network Optimization aligned with Integrated Business Planning.

Serving clients such as Big Lots, Carter’s, Destination XL, Hostess, Husqvarna Group, Jockey International, Johnson Controls, Parker Hannifin, Red Wing Shoe Company, Spanx, Trident Seafoods Corporation, and WEG; our solutions are marketed and sold through a direct sales team as well as an indirect global value-added reseller (“VAR”) distribution network.

Fueled by supply chain master data, allowing for the automation of critical business processes through the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to a variety of internal and external data streams, the comprehensive Logility portfolio delivered in the cloud includes advanced analytics , supply chain visibility, demand, inventory and replenishment planning, Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP), Integrated Business Planning (IBP), supply and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, network design and optimization (NDO), retail merchandise and assortment planning and allocation, product lifecycle management (PLM), sourcing management, vendor quality and compliance, and product traceability. For more information about Logility, please visit www.logility.com. Logility is a wholly-owned subsidiary and operating entity for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). You can learn more about American Software at www.amsoftware.com, or by calling (404) 364-7615 or emailing [email protected].

