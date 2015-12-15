Massive Bio is named to the New York City Digital Health 100

Massive Bio, which uses artificial intelligence to match cancer patients to clinical trials, was named to the New York City Digital Health 100 for the second consecutive year.





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Massive Bio, a leader in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to match cancer patients to clinical trials, is honored to announce that it has been named to the New York Digital Health 100 (DH100) for the second consecutive year. The DH100, which is published annually by Digital Health New York (DHNY), showcases the most exciting and innovative health start-ups in the New York region and is featured in the New York Healthcare Innovation Report 2023. Published for the sixth time this year, the report is an in-depth look at the leaders, trends, and data that are shaping healthcare innovation in New York. DHNY’s stated goal is to “create a connected community that shares ideas, leads in new directions, and builds success for the entire healthcare ecosystem.”

Competition for inclusion in this year’s DH100 was intense, as DHNY received twice as many applications compared to 2022. Massive Bio was included in the list for the second consecutive year, having been named one of the top 10 companies in the Data & Platform: Analytics & Insights category.

“Massive Bio has been headquartered in New York City since it was founded in 2015, so being selected is very important to us,” says Selin Kurnaz, co-founder and CEO of Massive Bio. “Although the health ecosystem includes very complex and challenging processes worldwide, our adventure that started in New York City has spread to 12 countries in a short time and reached more than 100,000 cancer patients.”

Massive Bio helps cancer patients worldwide access clinical trials of innovative oncology treatments that can help achieve better outcomes. The company’s AI-based technology uses over 170 proprietary algorithms to match patients worldwide to clinical trials with unmatched precision. Using NLP, Computer Vision, and other forms of AI, Massive Bio’s extracts data from patients’ medical records, then identifies clinical trial matches through a process overseen by a certified oncology case manager.

“Our platform is a tool for finding clinical trials, a source of hope, and a beacon of progress in the fight against cancer,” says Kurnaz. “We believe artificial intelligence can transform healthcare and improve outcomes for cancer patients, and our inclusion in the New York Digital Health 100 is a testament to that. Our AI-powered platform represents the intersection of technology and humanity as we strive to empower cancer patients to take control of their health journey through access to real-time clinical trial information.”

Massive Bio will continue to innovate and develop its AI capabilities, added Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, MD, co-founder and chief medical officer of Massive Bio. “As we build those capabilities, each cancer patient can do what is possible using technology and providing information and insights in real-time. We are committed to creating a future where the best care can be accessed,” says Loaiza-Bonilla. “We envision a world where patients are no longer burdened with navigating the clinical research field and can focus on what matters, such as their health and well-being. At the heart of our mission is the belief that every cancer patient deserves the opportunity to explore all possible treatment options, and our platform is committed to making that a reality.”

Massive Bio empowers cancer patients to find the best treatment options and provides convenient access and enrollment services to worldwide oncology clinical trials powered by advanced artificial intelligence. Founded on the belief that all people should have equal access to cutting-edge treatments, Massive Bio combines a best-in-class artificial intelligence platform with concierge-level services, removing many of the barriers cancer patients face in enrolling and participating in clinical trials. Headquartered in New York City and including more than 100,000 patients on its platform, Massive Bio operates in 12 countries.

