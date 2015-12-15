Anatomy IT Appoints Three C-level Executives as Demand Builds for More Innovative and Proactive Healthcare Technology Solutions

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anatomy IT, a leader in managed IT and cybersecurity for the healthcare industry, announced today the appointment of several new executives with extensive healthcare and business experience to drive its next growth phase. The new executives are:

David F. Smith III, Chief Financial Officer

Curt Thornton, Chief Commercial Officer

Jennifer Clarke, Senior Vice President, People

“Anatomy IT is thrilled to welcome such a talented group of leaders to help shape our future,” said Frank Forte, CEO of Anatomy IT. “We are fortunate to have David, Curt, and Jennifer on the team as we continue to transform managed IT services and cybersecurity, helping our clients mitigate risks, improve productivity, and enhance patient care.”

As CFO, David will work closely with Anatomy IT’s executive team to drive growth, integrate acquisitions, and provide scalable infrastructure. David brings over 25 years of finance and strategic leadership experience, recently serving as Caregivers’ Chief Financial Officer. David leverages his public accounting background, private equity experience, and deep healthcare knowledge to transform and consistently implement value-creating growth.

Curt joins Anatomy IT after serving as Chief Growth Officer for Jvion, a leader in AI-enabled prescriptive analytics. He has more than 30 years of experience building high-performance, customer-focused teams for healthcare technology organizations. Having spent years working alongside hospital executives and understanding healthcare operations, Curt’s in-depth knowledge will help cultivate a commercial organization that aligns to exceed our healthcare clients’ needs.

As Senior Vice President, People, Jennifer leads Anatomy IT’s human resources division. Previously, Jennifer held HR leadership roles at Town & Country Living, Amazon, and Time, Inc. With over 25 years of experience, she brings vast expertise in building teams and culture, organizational design, and compliance programs.

