Dialpad Named as a Strong Performer in 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer for Contact Center as a Service” Report

Peer-Recognized as a ‘Strong Performer’ among other recognized Vendors; Dialpad’s Ai Contact Center received high ratings for Overall Experience

87% of reviewers gave Dialpad a “Willingness to Recommend” rating

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dialpad, Inc., the industry-leading Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform, today announced it has been named in the Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer for Contact Center as a Service” report, recognizing its overall experience, user interest, and adoption. “Voice of the Customer” synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews into insights for IT decision-makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, plays a crucial role in the enterprise software buying process as it focuses on the direct peer experience of implementing and operating a new solution.

Dialpad was named in the ‘Strong Performer’ category, which recognizes strong user ratings for Overall Experience. Dialpad received the most reviews overall of the recognized vendors, with 87% of reviewers providing their “willingness to recommend” Dialpad Ai Contact Center solution.

This recognition follows recent company milestones, including the launch of Dialpad’s Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform with Dialpad Ai Contact Center at the core, helping companies drive revenue through a significantly improved customer experience informed by smarter support and quantified sentiments; strategic re-investment into Dialpad Ai research and development; the introduction of new features such as Ai CSAT, a real-time, predictive engine for customer satisfaction; and helping contact center agents be three times more productive with the launch of Agent Empowerment and new features like Ai Agent Assist. Dialpad also was named a ‘Visionary’ in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide report. We believe this is recognition of the company’s exponential momentum driven by global demand for integrated Unified Communications and Contact Center services that are easy to use, quick to scale and, most critically, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that is able to elevate the customer experience.

“We’re extremely proud to be recognized as a Strong Performer in the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer for Contact Center as a Service’ report,” said Craig Walker, Founder and CEO of Dialpad. “As superior customer experiences continue to fuel today’s successful businesses, Dialpad continues to strengthen its position and grow market share as an enterprise-grade industry leader in delivering instrumental artificial intelligence and necessary insights for improved employee and customer experiences.”

Dialpad’s Ai Contact Center capabilities are integrated within its “TrueCaaS” portfolio: Ai Contact Center, Ai Sales, Ai Voice, Ai Messaging, and Ai Meetings, and delivered on the Dialpad Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform to provide an all-in-one solution built in the cloud that is simple for users to set up and deploy. Dialpad Ai spans every data point on the platform, transcribing, coaching, and analyzing every interaction in contact center engagements, calls, messages, and video meetings. With integrated real-time speech recognition and natural language processing, Dialpad’s platform powers voice, video, and messaging on any device while seamlessly capturing and analyzing conversations to automate workflows and deliver predictive insights.

