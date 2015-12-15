Aparavi Named One of the Coolest Cloud Software Companies by CRN

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aparavi, the company behind the award-winning Aparavi Data Intelligence and Automation Platform, was highlighted among “The 20 Coolest Cloud Software Companies of The 2023 Cloud 100” in a January 30 CRN article for the way it helps save costs, increase productivity and reduce risk by analyzing and optimizing unstructured data.

Among the easy-to-implement “cool” ways that Aparavi provides organizations with fast and immediate results are:

Easily finds unstructured data wherever it exists, classifying and deleting unnecessary information to reduce storage costs, management both on-prem and in the cloud

Transforms data into a competitive asset by making it more accessible for data analytics, machine learning/AI and other tasks

Proactively identifies files that contain personally identifiable information and confidential business data that might be at risk from data breaches and ransomware attacks

Significantly reduces an organization’s digital footprint by up to 40% to generate energy savings and help meet sustainability goals

“Unstructured data is a problem that everybody has but nobody wants to talk about,” said Adrian Knapp, CEO and founder of Aparavi. “And the reason for this is because nobody knows what to do about it. If they can implement a solution that can automatically reduce their digital footprint, protect them from becoming a statistic because they lost sensitive data, determine how they can intelligently leverage information to grow their business, and do it all for a fraction of the cost, they will immediately receive cascading benefits to put them ahead of the competition. The Aparavi Platform is ‘cool’ because it can do all of this and more. We thank CRN for recognizing these abilities as part of their 2023 Cloud 100 awards.”

About Aparavi

APARAVI® is the trusted disrupter in unstructured data management, helping organizations find and unlock the value of data, no matter where it lives. Aparavi is a SaaS platform with deep intelligence that rapidly discovers, automatically classifies, and optimizes highly distributed data to mitigate risk, reduce costs and exploit data value. Aparavi ensures secure access to modern data demands of analytics, machine learning, and collaboration, connecting business and IT to transform data into a competitive asset. Aparavi is a privately funded company headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif. For more information, visit aparavi.com, and stay informed by following Aparavi on LinkedIn and Twitter.

