Corpus Christi Independent School District Adds Unified Classroom® Naviance CCLR to Help Students Plan for Life After High School

Texas school district utilizes Naviance’s career exploration tool to help increase percentage of graduates meeting Texas’ College, Career, and Military Readiness criteria

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) today announced Corpus Christi Independent School District (CCISD) in Corpus Christi, Texas has added Unified Classroom® Naviance CCLR to help students develop skills to reach their goals beyond high school. Naviance also supports district graduates in meeting the state’s College, Career, and Military Readiness (CCMR) accountability indicator criteria.

“We are utilizing Naviance career exploration results to help plan and revise our career and technical education program offerings at our high schools to better match student interests,” said Bryan Davis, College, Career, and Military Readiness Coordinator, Corpus Christi Independent School District. “Naviance has already assisted us in identifying students’ aspirations which will help us in our career and technical education course planning.”

Once Naviance is fully integrated, CCISD will have access to a comprehensive platform that helps students explore and plan for careers aligned with their interests and participate in career-connected education such as work-based learning. Additionally, Naviance will enable staff to measure outcomes, manage tasks, and provide insights for administrators to track, measure, and drive the effectiveness of CCMR initiatives.

Alongside Naviance, CCISD has also benefitted from its use of PowerSchool Unified Operations™ eSchoolPlus SIS, Unified Operations™ eFinancePlus, PowerSchool Unified Operations™ Enrollment, Unified Operations™ BusinessPlus, and PowerSchool Unified Insights™ solutions. Through the real time insights provided by its broader PowerSchool portfolio, CCISD has been able to further optimize its student data, enrollment, finance, human resources, and overall administrative functions through a unified interface.

Corpus Christi Independent School District serves nearly 33,000 students at 56 campuses within 68 square miles in Southern Texas. Since 1909, when the district was created, CCISD has served the community by focusing on excellence in preK-12 public education. It is the largest district in the Corpus Christi region.

For more information about Naviance, visit https://www.powerschool.com/classroom/naviance/.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

PWSC-C

Contacts

WE Communications for PowerSchool



[email protected]

(503) 443-7155