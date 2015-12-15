Stavtar Solutions, creator of business expense management software StavPay appoints former Centerbridge Partners CFO Jeffrey Gelfand as Advisor

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stavtar Solutions, a software company focused on solutions for the alternative asset management industry, announced the appointment of its first advisor, Jeffrey Gelfand. A tested industry operations leader, Gelfand will leverage his extensive experience to help Stavtar drive innovation and expand its premier software and services.

“We founded Stavtar to address the most challenging issues we faced while running alternative asset manager operations. Our software now allows us to give back precious time to our clients while providing them the ability to manage and analyze their businesses better than ever before,” said Steven Petersen, co-founder of Stavtar. “As we continue to expand our client base and product portfolio, we’re thrilled to bring in an experienced and talented Advisor like Jeff to help support our global growth and ensure our solutions help our clients continuously manage their most sophisticated business requirements.”

Gelfand brings a host of industry experience to his advisory role at Stavtar. He has served as an advisor to multiple alternative investment firms and investment management-focused fintechs, with a specific focus on change management, new firm/fund launch advisory, process and technology blueprinting and finance organization mentoring. Throughout his career Gelfand has held multiple executive leadership positions, serving as Senior Managing Director and CFO of Centerbridge Partners, CFO of Silver Point Capital, AOL Time Warner’s investment company and Managing Director and CFO of Evercore.

Stavtar’s flagship product, StavPay, is a SaaS that fully automates the business spend management process for complex businesses. It sits at the enterprise level, above all other technologies, and captures, houses and manages vendors, contracts and invoices. The platform allocates expenses in unlimited ways and layers using any attribute. After approval using customized workflows, StavPay integrates downstream for automatic booking to general ledgers, banks, wire platforms, fund administrators and any other relevant third party. By empowering businesses to digitize organizational and financial data, StavPay provides robust and dynamic reporting from the highest to the lowest level of detail.

“The Stavtar team has created a technology platform for alternative asset managers that solves for complexities that, up until now, were typically managed by people and their spreadsheets,” Gelfand said. “Today’s alternative investment firms face multiple business, operations and regulatory challenges, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to help the Stavtar team enhance its best-in-class software and services to meet growing client and market demand. I’m excited to join their Advisory Board.”

About Stavtar Solutions

Stavtar Solutions is a premier provider of back-office solutions for the alternative investment industry. Founded by veterans of the industry, Stavtar is well versed in the marriage between people, processes, and technology. For more information about Stavtar Solutions, please visit: https://stavtar.com.

About Jeffrey Gelfand

Since his retirement from Centerbridge in 2018, Gelfand has offered strategic consulting for investment management focused fintechs as well as change management and launch advisory consulting for alternative investment firms. Gelfand joined Centerbridge at its inception in 2006 and oversaw the firm’s accounting, tax, operations, investor services and technology functions. Prior to Centerbridge, he was the CFO of Silver Point Capital, AOL Time Warner’s investment company and Evercore. He began his career at Ernst & Young LLP, received a B.B.A. from the University of Michigan in 1988 and qualified in 1992 as a Certified Public Accountant in New York. To learn more, visit his LinkedIn.

Contacts

Articulate Communications for Stavtar



[email protected]