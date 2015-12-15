Arrcus to Deliver Unified Cloud Connectivity for Enterprises and Communication Service Providers Powered by Ultra-Fast Compute Processing

Arrcus FlexMCN’s secure overlay connectivity, powered by Intel compute platforms, unite distributed workloads seamlessly, faster and with higher performance

News Summary

Arrcus’ Flex MCN solution now supports Intel’s next-gen compute platforms

Delivers pervasive compute and connectivity for deployment in private and public clouds, by co-location providers, at the edge, for MEC and in data centers

Provides secure and programmable edge-to-multi-cloud connectivity fabric for distributed cloud environments

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobile World Congress – Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in core, edge and multi-cloud network infrastructure, today announced the availability of its FlexMCN solution powered by Intel’s next-gen compute processing, revolutionizing cloud computing for enterprises and communication services providers. The effort combines Arrcus’ innovative multi-cloud networking solution with Intel’s expertise in high-performance computing to create seamless cloud computing environments for customers.

5G-enabled applications like augmented and virtual reality, and streaming 4k videos are driving the demand for higher performance, distributed compute and cross-cloud networking. The underlying networks can span public clouds, telco networks, co-location facilities, data centers, multi-access (MEC) and other edges. When these workloads are interconnected across such disparate networks, it can greatly deteriorate user experiences.

To address this challenge and ensure a seamless, reliable, high-performing cloud infrastructure, Arrcus, in collaboration with Intel is making available FlexMCN with support for cloud instance types based on 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. Arrcus FlexMCN – which seamlessly networks isolated compute workloads, creating a pervasive global unified cloud – now supports 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, with higher compute capacity than the fastest processing capability available today. This combination enables network operators to securely connect distributed workloads with faster and higher performance.

FlexMCN provides a secure and programmable edge-to-multi-cloud connectivity fabric for distributed cloud environments. Accelerated by ultra-fast computing capabilities, low-latency connectivity and the ability to scale resources on demand, FlexMCN enables customers to flexibly deploy and move their workloads between data center, edge infrastructure or cloud where it can deliver the most optimal performance – resulting in significant cost savings, increased operational efficiency, and faster time-to-market for new services and applications.

“The combination of FlexMCN from Arrcus and Intel’s industry-leading compute processors creates a seamless network across cloud, enterprise and telco environments,” said Shekar Ayyar, CEO and chairman at Arrcus. “We are excited to expand our relationship with Intel to deliver high performance enterprise and carrier-grade cloud infrastructure.”

“Digital transformation offers many benefits but can also bring network complexity and challenge as the enterprises move their workloads out to edge and cloud,” said Bob Ghaffari, VP Network and Edge Group and GM Enterprise and Cloud Network Division at Intel. “The pervasive availability of Intel-based compute and networking infrastructure allows Arrcus and its customers to create highly optimized multi-cloud networking operations.”

As announced earlier, Arrcus representatives will be at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona at the Arrcus booth in Hall 2-Stand 2D19. Come to the Arrcus booth for the latest demos and to meet with Arrcus executives. Arrcus will also be showcasing innovative demos in Hall 5 within the TIP pavilion. To schedule time with Arrcus, click here.

Additional Resources

About Arrcus

Arrcus was founded to enhance business efficiency through superior network connectivity. The Arrcus Connected Edge (ACE) platform offers best-in-class networking with the most flexible consumption model at the lowest total cost of ownership. The Arrcus team consists of world-class technologists who have an unparalleled record in shipping industry-leading networking products, complemented by industry thought leaders, operating executives, strategic partners and top-tier VCs. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, go to www.arrcus.com or follow Arrcus LinkedIn and @arrcusinc.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Contacts

Sara Delacruz



[email protected]